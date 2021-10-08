Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland U17 midfielder Justin Ferizaj runs from own half to score brilliant solo goal

Colin O’Brien’s side claimed a 5-0 win over Andorra at Turner’s Cross last night.

By The42 Team Friday 8 Oct 2021, 1:16 PM
IRELAND’S U17S KICKED off the first of three European Championship qualifiers at Turner’s Cross with a convincing 5-0 win over Andorra last night. 

With the impact of Brexit meaning young players can no longer leave Ireland to join British clubs until the age of 18, all but three of those involved were home-based. 

The exceptions were Inter Milan’s recent signing Kevin Zefi, Rocco Vata of Celtic (son of former Celtic and Albania defender Rudi) and Villarreal forward Caden McLoughlin.

Zefi and Vata were both got their names on the scoresheet, along with Mark O’Mahony (Cork City) and Sam Curtis (St Patrick’s Athletic).

justin-ferizaj Justin Ferizaj. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

However, the pick of the bunch was the opening goal from Justin Ferizaj. The Shamrock Rovers midfielder took possession in his own half, before dribbling past a couple of challenges and drilling the ball into the bottom corner. 

Ireland were also captained on the night by Cork City defender Cathal Heffernan, son of Irish Olympians Rob and Marian. 

A dream start for the Boys in Green, who will face stiffer tests at the same ground against North Macedonia this Sunday (7pm) and Poland on Wednesday (1pm).  

Watch all the goals below:  

