This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 20 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland U19s trounce Romania to take big step towards qualification for the Euros

Southampton duo Jonathan Afolabi and Will Smallbone each scored twice in a comfortable 5-0 win.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 20 Mar 2019, 11:35 AM
18 minutes ago 661 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4551515
Southampton's Jonathan Afolabi scored twice for the Ireland U19s in today's win over Romania (file pic).
Image: FAI
Southampton's Jonathan Afolabi scored twice for the Ireland U19s in today's win over Romania (file pic).
Southampton's Jonathan Afolabi scored twice for the Ireland U19s in today's win over Romania (file pic).
Image: FAI

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland have made a very encouraging start to the elite stage of the qualifiers for this summer’s U19 European Championship.

With Southampton duo Jonathan Afolabi and Will Smallbone each scoring a brace, Tom Mohan’s side ran out 5-0 winners over Romania this morning in Krasnodar.

It was the first of three games that Ireland will play over the course of seven days in the Russian city. Azerbaijan and Russia are also in the mix, with the winners of the four-team group advancing to the tournament in Armenia in July.

Afolabi and Smallbone both scored inside the opening 11 minutes to put Ireland in the driver’s seat. Smallbone helped himself to another with eight minutes played in the second half, and Claudiu Petrila scored an own goal moments later to leave Romania trailing 4-0.

Afolabi grabbed another for Ireland on 64 minutes, before St Patrick’s Athletic’s Brian Maher prevented Romania from scoring a consolation goal by keeping out Genk midfielder Vladimir Screciu’s effort from the penalty spot. 

Today’s result is particularly impressive in the context of the calibre of Ireland’s absentees. Defender Lee O’Connor (Manchester United), midfielder Conor Coventry (West Ham United) and forward pair Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur) and Adam Idah (Norwich City) are all missing from the travelling party in Russia after being promoted to the U21 squad, although Parrott has been ruled out of the set-up through injury.

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and midfielder Brandon Kavanagh are other members of the U21 squad who would also have been eligible to play for the U19s. Brighton & Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly was unavailable as he continues his recovery from injury.

Ireland reached the elite qualifying stage after topping their group in the preliminary qualifiers last October by defeating the Netherlands, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Faroe Islands.

Russia and Azerbaijan, the other two teams in Group 1 of the elite qualifying stage, will face each other this afternoon. Ireland will take on Azerbaijan on Saturday (9am Irish time), before rounding off their campaign against the group hosts next Tuesday (2pm Irish time).

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Brian Maher (St Patrick’s Athletic), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Kameron Ledwidge (Southampton), Jack James (Luton Town), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Aaron Bolger (Shamrock Rovers, on loan at Cardiff City — captain), Ali Reghba (Bohemians), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jonathan Afolabi (Southampton), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Will Ferry (Southampton).

Subs: Richie O’Farrell (UCD) for Reghba (71), Luca Connell (Bolton Wanderers) for Smallbone (71), Tyriek Wright (Aston Villa) for Ferry (80), Mark McGuinness (Arsenal) for James (80), Tom Gaston (Bordeaux) for Lyons (84).

ROMANIA: Andrei Cristea (Gaz Metan Medias), Andrei Rus (Gloria Buzau), Sorin Serban (Minaur Baia Mare), Marco Ehmann (SSC Farul Constanta), Radu Chiriac (Astra Giurgiu), Claudiu Petrila (CFR Cluj), Valentin Mihăilă (CS Universitatea Craiova), Vladimir Screciu (KRC Genk), Leonardo Mitruscsak (Sighet), Raoul Baicu (CS Universitatea Craiova), Antonio Manolache (ACS Poli Timisoara — captain).

Subs: Alexandru Tirlea (Real Madrid) for Rus (32), Antonio Sefer (Rapid Bucharest) for Manolache (32), Andrei Banyoi (Lipova) for Mitruscsak (58), Rares Ispas (CFR Cluj) for Serban (58), Ovidiu Horsia (Academica Clinceni) for Serban (79).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Anscombe calls for end to Welsh club uncertainty
    Anscombe calls for end to Welsh club uncertainty
    Six Nations wash-out shows human side of Schmidt
    Griggs' Ireland fall to 10th in latest World Rugby rankings after dismal Six Nations
    CHELTENHAM
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    BARCELONA
    Mourinho: Mbappe more valuable than Messi and Ronaldo
    Mourinho: Mbappe more valuable than Messi and Ronaldo
    Barcelona confident Suarez will be back for Man United despite ankle injury
    Lionel Messi scores sensational hat-trick to send Barcelona 10 points clear in La Liga
    FOOTBALL
    The Premier League is overrated - Ibrahimovic
    The Premier League is overrated - Ibrahimovic
    Spain legend Xavi says 48-team World Cup in Qatar 'will not be good'
    Van Dijk: Salah goals will come for Liverpool
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I'm finding my feet' - Enda Stevens in pole position to nail down Irish left-back berth
    'I'm finding my feet' - Enda Stevens in pole position to nail down Irish left-back berth
    'I’d rather take a risk and crack on' - Richard Keogh to play for Ireland with a broken hand
    'An argument that was never there' - David McGoldrick explains his recent Irish absence

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie