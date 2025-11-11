Tucker to leave Connacht at end of season to take Ireland U20 head coach job

CULLIE TUCKER HAS been confirmed as the Ireland men’s U20 rugby head coach from the start of the 2026-27 season.

Tucker is currently the Connacht scrum and contact coach. Last weekend he was in charge of the Ireland XV for their victory over Spain in Madrid.

Previous positions that Tucker has held include assistant coach roles on Ireland’s 2025 summer tour and the Ireland A side.

Andrew Browne was announced last month as the Ireland U20 head coach for the 2026 Six Nations campaign, before Tucker takes charge for the 2026-27 season.

Commenting on his appointment, Tucker said: “Working with Connacht Rugby for the past 10 years has been a massive passion in my life, and in my coaching career to date. I would like to thank CEO Willie Ruane and all of my colleagues in the backroom team, staff and players for all their support and friendship over the last few years.

“It has been one of the biggest honours in both mine and my family’s life to coach under the Connacht crest. I am so incredibly thankful for all the experiences and lifelong friends I have made. My wife Deirdre, sons Colm and Charlie and daughter Evie are proud Connacht supporters and we, as a family, have enjoyed many a special night in the Dexcom.

“Connacht have an exciting future on and off the field and I look forward to continuing to help drive the province forward over the course of this season under Stuart (Lancaster).

“I am excited to join the Ireland Under 20 squad and look forward to working closely with the emerging talent in our national pathway system over the coming seasons.”

An extended Ireland U20 squad assembled in Cork yesterday for a five-day training camp before they play a challenge match this Friday against South Africa at Virgin Media Park, (kick-off 7.30pm).

Ireland get their men’s U20 Six Nations campaign underway in France on Saturday 7 February, before returning to Cork to play Italy in their opening home match on Friday 13 February.