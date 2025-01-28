New Ireland boss Doak reveals team for Six Nations U20 opener against England

NEW IRELAND BOSS Neil Doak has announced his starting side for Ireland’s U20 Six Nations opener against England on Thursday night, [KO: 7.45pm, Virgin Media Two].

Connacht Academy forward Éanna McCarthy will captain the team, while the front-row trio of Alex Usanov, Henry Walker, and Alex Mullan all featured for the Ireland U20s last season.

Leinster second row Billy Corrigan is another player from last season that is involved on this occasion.

There are nine Leinster players in the starting side, with two apiece from Munster, Ulster, and Connacht.

Alex Usanov was in action for the Ireland U20s last year. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland U20s

15. Charlie Molony (UCD RFC/Leinster)

14. Derry Moloney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

13. Connor Fahy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

12. Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

11. Ciaran Mangan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

10. Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

9. Clark Logan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

1. Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

2. Henry Walker (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

3. Alex Mullan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

4. Mahon Ronan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

5. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

6. Michael Foy (UCC RFC/Munster)

7. Bobby Power (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

8. Éanna McCarthy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)(captain)

Replacements:

16. Connor Magee (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

17. Billy Bohan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

18. Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

19. David Walsh (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

20. Oisin Minogue (Shannon RFC/Munster)

21. Andrew Doyle (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

22. Gene O’Leary Kareem (UCC RFC/Munster)

23. Daniel Green (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)