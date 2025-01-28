Alex Usanov was in action for the Ireland U20s last year. Ben Brady / INPHO
New Ireland boss Doak reveals team for Six Nations U20 opener against England
NEW IRELAND BOSS Neil Doak has announced his starting side for Ireland’s U20 Six Nations opener against England on Thursday night, [KO: 7.45pm, Virgin Media Two].
Connacht Academy forward Éanna McCarthy will captain the team, while the front-row trio of Alex Usanov, Henry Walker, and Alex Mullan all featured for the Ireland U20s last season.
Leinster second row Billy Corrigan is another player from last season that is involved on this occasion.
There are nine Leinster players in the starting side, with two apiece from Munster, Ulster, and Connacht.
