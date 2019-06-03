This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Academy trio set for Ireland U20 debuts in World Championship opener against England

Noel McNamara’s side will play their first Pool B game on Tuesday.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 3 Jun 2019, 5:31 PM
1 hour ago 2,299 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4666305
The Ireland U20s are targeting a second win over England after defeating them in the Six Nations earlier this year.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
The Ireland U20s are targeting a second win over England after defeating them in the Six Nations earlier this year.
The Ireland U20s are targeting a second win over England after defeating them in the Six Nations earlier this year.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THREE ULSTER ACADEMY players are set to make their Ireland U20 debuts in the side that will take on England in their World Championship opener.

Head coach Noel McNamara has handed starting berths to Iwan Hughes, Stewart Moore and Azur Allison for the Pool B game on Tuesday at the Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada in Santa Fe.

Hughes has been named to start at full-back, while Moore will combine with Liam Turner in midfield.

Josh Wycherley, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Thomas Clarkson have all been selected to start in a familiar front row.

Ulster’s Allison slots in for his debut at number 8, while David McCann and John Hodnett are both set to feature in the back-row.

Due to the injury of Harry Byrne, Jake Flannery has moved from full-back to out-half where he will partner his Shannon and Munster team-mate Craig Casey.

Stewart Moore Stewart Moore is one of three Ulster academy players set for Ireland U20 debuts against England. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

World Rugby have introduced a change to how replacements can be used for this year’s U20 Championship, with the remaining squad members outside of the starting team all allowed to be named on the bench. 

Declan Adamson, Charlie Ward, Thomas Ahern and IQ Rugby’s Ciaran Booth are standing by to make their debuts.

The Ireland U20s are targeting their second win of the season over England after defeating them on the way to a Grand Slam success earlier this year. Kick-off for the clash is at 7.30pm Irish time and will be shown live on eir Sport 1.

After taking on England, Ireland face Australia and Italy in their other Pool B games.

Ireland U20 World Championship Fixtures:

England v Ireland - Santa Fe, 3.30pm local time/7.30pm Irish time – Tuesday 4 June

Australia v Ireland – Santa Fe, 10.30am local time/2.30pm Irish time – Saturday 8 June

Italy v Ireland – Santa Fe, 10.30am local time/2.30pm Irish time – Wednesday 12 June

Semi-finals/Play-Offs - Racecourse Stadium, Rosario or Club Old Resian, Rosario – Monday 17 June

Finals - Racecourse Stadium, Rosario or Club Old Resian, Rosario – Saturday 22 June

Ireland Squad

15. Iwan Hughes (Ballynahinch/Ulster) *
14. Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)
13. Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)
12. Stewart Moore (Malone/Ulster) *
11. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)
10. Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)
9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)
1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)
2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht)
3. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)
4. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster) (capt)
5. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)
6. David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)
7. John Hodnett (UCC/Munster)
8. Azur Allison (Ballymena/Ulster) *

Replacements:

Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster)
Declan Adamson (Clontarf/Leinster) *
John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
Charlie Ward (Clontarf/Leinster) *
Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster) *
Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)
Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)
Ciaran Booth (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby) *
Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht)
Cormac Foley (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)
Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)
Sean French (Cork Constitution/Munster)
Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)

* Denotes uncapped player at this level

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

