Academy trio set for Ireland U20 debuts in World Championship opener against England

The Ireland U20s are targeting a second win over England after defeating them in the Six Nations earlier this year.

THREE ULSTER ACADEMY players are set to make their Ireland U20 debuts in the side that will take on England in their World Championship opener.

Head coach Noel McNamara has handed starting berths to Iwan Hughes, Stewart Moore and Azur Allison for the Pool B game on Tuesday at the Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada in Santa Fe.

Hughes has been named to start at full-back, while Moore will combine with Liam Turner in midfield.

Josh Wycherley, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Thomas Clarkson have all been selected to start in a familiar front row.

Ulster’s Allison slots in for his debut at number 8, while David McCann and John Hodnett are both set to feature in the back-row.

Due to the injury of Harry Byrne, Jake Flannery has moved from full-back to out-half where he will partner his Shannon and Munster team-mate Craig Casey.

Stewart Moore is one of three Ulster academy players set for Ireland U20 debuts against England. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

World Rugby have introduced a change to how replacements can be used for this year’s U20 Championship, with the remaining squad members outside of the starting team all allowed to be named on the bench.

Declan Adamson, Charlie Ward, Thomas Ahern and IQ Rugby’s Ciaran Booth are standing by to make their debuts.

The Ireland U20s are targeting their second win of the season over England after defeating them on the way to a Grand Slam success earlier this year. Kick-off for the clash is at 7.30pm Irish time and will be shown live on eir Sport 1.

After taking on England, Ireland face Australia and Italy in their other Pool B games.

Ireland U20 World Championship Fixtures:

England v Ireland - Santa Fe, 3.30pm local time/7.30pm Irish time – Tuesday 4 June

Australia v Ireland – Santa Fe, 10.30am local time/2.30pm Irish time – Saturday 8 June

Italy v Ireland – Santa Fe, 10.30am local time/2.30pm Irish time – Wednesday 12 June

Semi-finals/Play-Offs - Racecourse Stadium, Rosario or Club Old Resian, Rosario – Monday 17 June

Finals - Racecourse Stadium, Rosario or Club Old Resian, Rosario – Saturday 22 June

Ireland Squad

15. Iwan Hughes (Ballynahinch/Ulster) *

14. Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)

13. Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

12. Stewart Moore (Malone/Ulster) *

11. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)

10. Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)

9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)

1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)

4. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster) (capt)

5. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)

6. David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)

7. John Hodnett (UCC/Munster)

8. Azur Allison (Ballymena/Ulster) *

Replacements:

Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster)

Declan Adamson (Clontarf/Leinster) *

John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Charlie Ward (Clontarf/Leinster) *

Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster) *

Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

Ciaran Booth (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby) *

Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Cormac Foley (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)

Sean French (Cork Constitution/Munster)

Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)

* Denotes uncapped player at this level

