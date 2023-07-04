Ireland U20s to face South Africa in World Cup semi-finals

IRELAND U20S will face South Africa in the World Cup semi-finals, it has been confirmed.

Richie Murphy’s side booked their spot amid a comprehensive 47-27 win over Fiji earlier today.

Meanwhile, hosts South Africa earned a hard-fought 24-16 victory over Argentina this evening.

The come-from-behind win denied unlucky Georgia a first-ever U20 Championship semi-final appearance after they had beaten Italy 30-17.

The other semi-final will see France, who beat Wales 43-19 today, play England, who emerged from the same group as Ireland following a 22-22 draw with Australia earlier today.

England edged through in the best runners-up spot on points difference ahead of New Zealand, after both teams finished on 10 points.

Both semi-finals will take place this Sunday, 9 July, with the Ireland match kicking off at 3.30pm Irish time, before the second final-four game at 6pm, with both fixtures taking place at the Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town.

It has been an emotional few days for Murphy’s men.

Former Scotland international and Munster coach Greig Oliver, the father of current Ireland U20 Jack Oliver, tragically passed away while he was in South Africa in a paragliding accident on Monday.

Ireland’s squad had also been left “devastated” by the deaths of 18-year-old post-Leaving Cert students Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, who were known to members of the squad, on the Greek island of Ios during the weekend.