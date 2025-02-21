Missed opportunities prove costly as Ireland U20s fall short in Wales

Wales U20 20

Ireland U20 12

Nathan Johns reports from Rodney Parade

THIS WAS NOT in the script for Neil Doak and the Ireland U20s. Despite dominating both possession and territory statistics, a poor attacking display in the Newport wet combined with an inspired Welsh defensive display resulted in a shock defeat for Ireland – who last lost to Wales at this level in 2018.

Henry Walker and Eoghan Smyth crossed for Ireland before half-time, but the poor start which gave Wales a two-score head start was never overcome. Charlie Molony dropped the ball over the line while Éanna McCarthy and Mikey Yarr were both held up over the line, but even with those missed opportunities, Wales were full value for their win.

After 15 minutes, Ireland were staring down the barrel of a 14-0 deficit and a Welsh defence which was dominating collision after collision.

The first try came just three minutes in, a powerful maul forcing a penalty try and a yellow card for Billy Corrigan. Wales earned the territory from Clark Logan getting caught at the base of a ruck, his forwards diving off their feet in a bid to rescue their scrumhalf.

Advertisement

Ireland's Tom Wood passes the ball. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland, to their credit, responded well. Sam Wisniewski’s first moment of note was a beautiful, fizzing pass across a narrow defence. Charlie Molony, fresh off a hat-trick against Scotland, had a relatively straightforward run to the line. He couldn’t hold onto the ball.

No matter. Despite both sides committing handling errors in the wet, Ireland’s skills opened another gap. Éanna McCarthy sent Michael Foy through the gap. Ears pinned back, the Welsh backfield just about held him short of the line. McCarthy got over the whitewash phases later but was held up.

That was the closest Ireland came until just shy of the half-hour mark, as error after error killed attack after attack. It also handed Wales their second score, a loose pass from Logan being hacked through for Steffan Emmanuel to score.

Not quite panic stations, but Ireland’s inability to hold onto the ball inside the 22 did not inspire confidence in their ability to haul in a two-score lead. Come half-time, they virtually had. Henry Walker got on the end of a slowly rumbling maul, while Eoghan Smyth ended the half with a close-range finish after Wisniewski’s cross-kick brought play close to the line.

Irelands Eoghan Smyth celebrates Henry Walker's try. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Wilde started the second half with an early penalty. Ireland could not respond with the same venom as they did in the first half. Errors continued to haunt, while Wales breakdown defence and ability to hold up carriers in the maul was excellent.

Fittingly, given the dominance of that set-piece, a scrum penalty sealed the result not long after Mikey Yarr was held up to end Ireland’s hopes of a comeback.

Wales Scorers:

Tries – Penalty try, S Emmanuel.

Cons – H Wilde [1/1].

Pens– H Wilde [1/1], H Ford [1/1].

Ireland scorers:

Tries – H Walker, E Smyth.

Related Reads 'My phone has been blowing up. Sorry if I haven’t got back to anyone!' Ireland A team named for Bristol clash against England 'I had the time to reflect... I just committed a bit harder'

Cons – D Green [1/2].

WALES U20: Jack Woods; Aidan Boshoff, Osian Roberts (Elijah Evans, 75), Steffan Emmanuel, Tom Bowen; Harry Wilde (Harri Ford, 51), Logan Franklin (Sion Davies, 61); Ioan Emmanuel (Louie Trevett, 55), Harry Thomas (Evan Wood, 75), Sam Scott (Owain James, 69); Kenzie Jenkins (Luke Evans, 61), Tom Cottle; Dan Gemine (Caio James, 53), Harry Beddall (capt), Evan Minto.

IRELAND U20: Daniel Green; Charlie Molony, Conor Fahy, Eoghan Smyth (Gene O’Leary Kareem, 64), Ciarán Mangan; Sam Wisniewski (Tom Wood, 64), Clark Logan (Will Wooton, 75); Billy Bohan (Paddy Moore, 61), Henry Walker (Mikey Yarr, 61), Tom McAllister (Alex Mullan HT); Mahon Ronan (Conor Kennelly, 55), Billy Corrigan; Michael Foy, Bobby Power (David Walsh, 61), Éanna McCarthy (capt).

Yellow card: Billy Corrigan

Referee: Morgan White [Hong Kong].