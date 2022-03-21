Ireland U21 international Ebosele completes Serie A move

UDINESE HAVE confirmed the signing of Ireland U21 international Festy Ebosele.

The 19-year-old is leaving Derby with the club unable to offer him a new contract due to their well-documented financial difficulties.

Rams boss Wayne Rooney confirmed last week that Ebosele would sign for an Italian club “within the next week”.

He will not be the only Irish youngster on the books at the Serie A side, with James Abankwah recently joining from St Patrick’s Athletic, before immediately being loaned back to the Dublin club.

Advertisement

Ebosele has swiftly established himself as an important player for Derby, making 32 appearances in all competitions this season.

The teenager will stay with the Championship club until the end of the season when his contract expires.

Ebosele grew up in Enniscorthy and is of Nigerian descent.

He played with local side Moyne Rangers as a youngster, before moving first to the Bray Wanderers academy in 2016 and later joining Derby in 2018.

The promising youngster made his senior debut for the Rams in a 2-0 FA Cup defeat by Chorley in January last year and has since gone on to establish himself as a first-team regular, playing in multiple positions including wing-back and out wide as part of a front three.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

A new episode of The Front Row, in partnership with Guinness, is out now. After Ireland’s Triple Crown win, Murray Kinsella gives us the rundown on his team of the tournament. Ireland international Sene Naoupu also joins the panel to chat about her career and look ahead to the start of the Women’s Six Nations. Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Source: The42/SoundCloud