Friday 18 March 2022
Irish U21 international Ebosele on brink of Serie A move

The Derby defender is set for a move to Udinese.

Festy Ebosele.
Image: PA
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 international Festy Ebosele is on the cusp of a move to Italy. 

Ebosele has established himself as a regular in the Derby first-team this season, but the club are allowing him to leave as they remain mired in financial uncertainty. Manager Wayne Rooney today confirmed Ebosele is leaving the club for Italy. 

“Festy Ebosele will within the next week sign for a team in Italy,” said Rooney. 

Derby are in administration and are unable to offer Ebosele a new contract, and his current deal expires at the end of this season. 

The club in question is widely reported to be Udinese of Serie A, who are currently 14th in the division. They recently signed James Abankwah from St Patrick’s Athletic, who will move to the club in the summer. 

