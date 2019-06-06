This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 6 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stephen Kenny's Ireland keep qualification hopes on track with Mexico draw

The Boys in Green could qualify for the semi-finals by beating Bahrain in their final group game.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 6 Jun 2019, 8:32 PM
39 minutes ago 2,591 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4671527
Stephen Kenny (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Stephen Kenny (file pic).
Stephen Kenny (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Updated at 20.40

IRELAND U21S REMAIN top of Group D after drawing 0-0 with Mexico at the Toulon Tournament today.

Both sides won their opening match, with Ireland ahead of their rivals on goal difference going into the game, and that’s the way it stayed after today’s stalemate.

Adam Idah had Ireland’s best chance in the first half, but the Norwich striker fired well off target from a tight angle when through on goal.

Jairo Torres came closest to scoring in the second period, as his free kick came back off the crossbar.

Ultimately though, a draw was a fair result, as two well-matched sides cancelled each other out.

Facing point-less Bahrain, the Boys in Green will qualify for the semi-finals as group winners if they equal or better Mexico’s result against China in the final match, and provided they maintain their superior goal difference — they beat China 4-1 in their opener, whereas Mexico overcame Bahrain 2-0.

A victory could also see the Irish side go through as best runners-up should Mexico pip them to top spot.

More to follow

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie