Stephen Kenny's Ireland keep qualification hopes on track with Mexico draw

Updated at 20.40

IRELAND U21S REMAIN top of Group D after drawing 0-0 with Mexico at the Toulon Tournament today.

Both sides won their opening match, with Ireland ahead of their rivals on goal difference going into the game, and that’s the way it stayed after today’s stalemate.

Adam Idah had Ireland’s best chance in the first half, but the Norwich striker fired well off target from a tight angle when through on goal.

Jairo Torres came closest to scoring in the second period, as his free kick came back off the crossbar.

Ultimately though, a draw was a fair result, as two well-matched sides cancelled each other out.

Facing point-less Bahrain, the Boys in Green will qualify for the semi-finals as group winners if they equal or better Mexico’s result against China in the final match, and provided they maintain their superior goal difference — they beat China 4-1 in their opener, whereas Mexico overcame Bahrain 2-0.

A victory could also see the Irish side go through as best runners-up should Mexico pip them to top spot.

More to follow

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!