Ireland U20s on the brink of grand slam thanks to teenager who has come of age

HE IS ONLY 18. Conor O’Tighearnaigh really shouldn’t be here yet but when you are good enough, when you are determined enough, doors open.

That was what happened earlier this year when injuries mounted up to the second rows ahead of him in the queue. All of a sudden Richie Murphy, the Irish Under 20 coach, was stuck between a lock and a hard place. O’Tighearnaigh pulled up in the next cab off the rank. He has done a superb job since arriving.

Today the kid has the chance to win an Under 20s grand slam (versus Scotland, 5pm, Virgin Media). St Michael’s have a habit of producing good locks, James Ryan, Ryan Baird, Oisin Dowling and Ross Molony.all emerging from the school to make it in the professional game. Now O’Tighearnaigh is knocking on that door.

“We are lucky to have a great group of coaches, all the way through, whether it be first-year, Js, Ss,” he says of his former school.

“We have past pupils who have played for Leinster and Ireland – James Ryan, Ross Molony – coming back in coaching us. That gives you a good hunger to succeed. They teach you a lot and give you a drive to replicate what they’re doing.”

Yet he has the chance to do something Ryan failed to do, namely to win a grand slam at Under 20 level. Given his age, that would be some achievement.

O'Tighearnaigh and U20 captain, Crothers. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

He recalls watching the last Irish side to do that, Craig Casey’s bunch in 2019, and feeling pangs of jealousy. “It definitely would have been a motivation to get here,” he says.

Handed the opportunity, he has taken it. Ireland have been superb in this tournament, winning away to France and England, arriving here in Cork for today’s game with a superb chance of completing a second grand slam in four years.

Scotland, no matter how polite the Irish players have been this week, are limited.

“They have a physical pack,” said O’Tighearnaigh. “They like to maul and like to put it up to you. We know we have to meet them on the gain-line and bring a big physicality. They will be similar to England and France, they’ll try run over you. It’s important that we match their physicality.”

Do so and the prize is a huge one. All they need to do is tune in. The only team that can stop Ireland fulfilling their dream is Ireland.

IRELAND UNDER 20s

Patrick Campbell (Munster); Aitzol King (Leinster), Jude Postlethwaite, Ben Carson (both Ulster), Fionn Gibbons; Charlie Tector (both Leinster), Matthew Devine (Connacht); Jack Boyle (Leinster), James McCormick (Ulster), Rory McGuire, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Mark Morrissey (all Leinster), Lorcan McLoughlin, Reuben Crothers (both Ulster; capt), James Culhane (Leinster)

Replacements Josh Hanlon (Ulster), Oisin Michel (Leinster), Scott Wilson, Adam McNamee (both Ulster), Diarmuid Mangan (Leinster), Ethan Coughlan, Tony Butler (both Munster) Chay Mullins (Bristol)