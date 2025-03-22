Advertisement
More Stories
Ben Brady/INPHO
FreeLive

LIVE: Ireland v France, Women's Six Nations

Scott Bemand’s side host Les Bleus at Belfast’s Kingspan Stadium from 1pm.
12.22pm, 22 Mar 2025

13 mins ago 12:33PM
Good afternoon!

Welcome, everyone, to The 42′s live coverage of Ireland’s Women’s Six Nations opener against France at the home of Ulster Rugby, Kingspan Stadium.

Scott Bemand’s side will look to build upon their superb WXV1 campaign in the autumn and narrow the gap to ‘the big two’, while Gaëlle Mignot and David Ortiz’s France side bring to Belfast title ambitions and plenty of serious talent.

Kick-off at Ravenhill is at 1pm.

Here are French skipper Manae Feleu, Ireland’s starting skipper Amee-Leigh Costigan (née Murphy Crowe) and squad captain Edel McMahon enjoying a catch-up during the coin toss.

manae-feleu-amee-leigh-murphy-crowe-and-edel-mcmahon-ahead-of-the-coin-toss Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie