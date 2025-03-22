LIVE: Ireland v France, Women's Six Nations

Good afternoon!

Welcome, everyone, to The 42′s live coverage of Ireland’s Women’s Six Nations opener against France at the home of Ulster Rugby, Kingspan Stadium.

Scott Bemand’s side will look to build upon their superb WXV1 campaign in the autumn and narrow the gap to ‘the big two’, while Gaëlle Mignot and David Ortiz’s France side bring to Belfast title ambitions and plenty of serious talent.

Kick-off at Ravenhill is at 1pm.

Here are French skipper Manae Feleu, Ireland’s starting skipper Amee-Leigh Costigan (née Murphy Crowe) and squad captain Edel McMahon enjoying a catch-up during the coin toss.

Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO