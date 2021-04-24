Four-try Ireland secure third place in Six Nations and lay down World Cup qualifier marker

Ireland 25

Italy 5

IRELAND BOUNCED BACK from their heavy defeat last week with a clinical display to secure a third-place finish in the Six Nations.

Four tries courtesy of Dorothy Wall, Cliodhna Moloney and a brace from Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe propelled them to victory against Italy at Energia Park, and ensure they finish the championship with two wins from three outings.

The result was all the more significant as the sides will be meeting again in the World Cup qualifiers, with Ireland in the ascendancy.

Ireland had star performers across the lines. Linda Djougang was sturdy in the scrum, while Stacey Flood and Dorothy Wall were busy at work all afternoon. Murphy Crowe’s blistering pace was another enjoyable sight to behold in Donnybrook.

Similar to last weekend, Ireland made the brighter start in the opening 10 minutes. They made excellent use of territory and width to knock on the Italian door, their reward coming from Wall’s try.

Flood, who got her chance this week to take up the 10 jersey, pounced on an opportunity to take a quick tap from a penalty on the five-metre line.

She then fed the ball out to Wall on the wing, who crashed through an Italian jersey to touchdown at the corner.

Flood was unlucky from the conversion, but Ireland still had some well-deserved points on the board.

Italy were guilty of some handling errors in the opening quarter while also having trouble with their lineouts, which Ireland were were alert to punish.

But the hosts were dealt a blow when captain Ciara Griffin was forced to leave the pitch for a HIA which she later failed. Experienced centre Sene Naoupu was also forced off with a yellow card for a high challenge.

Italy scrum-half Sara Barrattin tried to make use of Italy’s numerical advantage when she made a quick break on 23 minutes, but no blue shirts were available to accept her offload.

Italy were having no luck trying to break through the Irish cover, while there was more good fortune for Adam Griggs’ side in the 27th minute when they were awarded a penalty for Italy holding on.

Flood called for the kicking tee to get the scoreboard rolling again, striking the ball sweetly through the posts off her left boot to stretch Ireland’s lead out to 8-0.

Cliodhna Moloney celebrates after her try. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Ireland engineered two more promising attacks before the break, with Beibhinn Parsons trying to slink into the corner before she was smothered and forced to recycle the ball. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe’s attempt to break through in the other corner suffered the same fate.

The Sevens star didn’t have long to wait for another chance after the restart. From a lineout, the ball came to Wall who linked up with the deadly winger in an inviting position. Murphy Crowe put on a burst of acceleration to dance around the Italy defence and sprint over for Ireland’s second try..

Flood tapped over the conversion to put Ireland 15-0 ahead.

Ireland’s third try also came from a quick-tap move, after hooker Cliodhna Moloney — who was excellent throughout — acted quickly to drive at the Italian line and cross over. The opportunity came from another Italian error, conceding a penalty from a deliberate knock-on.

The concluding stages were attritional with lots of set-piece play. Ireland emptied the bench as Italy started hitting their stride.

They thought they had crossed over in the 64th minute, but the TMO ruled no try after reviewing the play.

After repeated attempts, Ireland finally conceded when hooker Melissa Bettoni charged over before Michela Sillari saw her conversion effort fall short against the crossbar.

Eimear Considine left the pitch for a HIA in the final seconds after receiving a bang to the face, before Murphy Crowe put on the afterburners again to pick up her second try and bring Ireland’s Six Nations campaign to a prosperous end.

Ireland scorers

Tries: Dorothy Wall, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Cliodhna Moloney

Conversions: Stacey Flood [1 from 4]

Penalties: Stacey Flood [1 from 1]

Italy scorers

Tries: Melissa Bettoni

Conversions: Michela Sillari [0 from 1]

Penalties:

IRELAND: Eimear Considine [Eve Higgins 70 mins HIA]; Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Eve Higgins [Enya Breen 72 mins], Sene Naoupu, Beibhinn Parsons [Hannah Tyrrell 58']; Stacey Flood, Kathryn Dane [Emily Lane 63 mins]; Lindsay Peat [Laura Feely 64 mins], Cliodhna Moloney [Neve Jones 64 mins], Linda Djougang [Leah Lyons 64 mins]; Aoife McDermott [Grace Moore 63 mins], Nichola Fryday; Dorothy Wall, Brittany Hogan, Ciara Griffin [Hannah O'Connor HIA, 13 mins].

Replacements:

ITALY: Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi [Aura Muzzo 72 mins]; Manuela Furlan, Michela Sillari, Beatrice Rigoni, Maria Magatti; Veronica Madia, Sara Barrattin [Sofia Stefan, 48 mins]; Erika Skofca [Gaia Maris 64 mins], Melissa Bettoni, Lucia Gai; Valeria Fedrighi [Sara Tounesi 64 mins], Giordana Duca; Ilaria Arrighetti, Francesca Sgorbini [Michela Merlo 72 mins], Elisa Giordano.

Replacements:

Lucia Cammarano

Isabella Locatelli

Beatrice Veronese

Referee: Sarah Cox [RFU]