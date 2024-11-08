LIVE: Ireland v New Zealand, Autumn Nations Series

Teams

The sides will line out as previously named.

Ireland

Andy Farrell welcomes back scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, fullback Hugo Keenan, and right wing Mack Hansen after all three missed the tour of South Africa in July.

It’s Hansen’s first appearance for Ireland since their World Cup quarter-final defeat.

Finlay Bealham deputises for the injured Tadhg Beirne at tighthead.

New Zealand

Scott Robertson has made two injury-enforced changes to his starting XV, with Damian McKenzie replacing Beauden Barrett at out-half and Asafo Aumua coming in at hooker in place of Codie Taylor.

There is still no place for Ethan de Groot, who broke team protocol in London ahead of the All Blacks’ victory over England at Twickenham last week.