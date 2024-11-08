Advertisement
More Stories
Ken Sutton/INPHO
Free Live Blog

LIVE: Ireland v New Zealand, Autumn Nations Series

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 8:10pm.
7.10pm, 8 Nov 2024
3.7k
31

3 mins ago 7:51PM
What do you reckon?

Ireland haven’t lost a November test at the Aviva Stadium since their second meeting with the All Blacks, after Chicago, in 2016.

Will that streak come to an end against the same opposition tonight, or will Andy Farrell’s men swing the dynamic of the rivalry back in their favour?


Poll Results:

Ireland by a score (3)
Ireland by more than a score (3)
I honestly haven't a bull's notion (3)
New Zealand by a score (1)
New Zealand by more than a score (1)

7 mins ago 7:47PM

Ireland’s new full-time skipper is dishing out encouragement during the warm-ups.

caelan-doris-and-finlay-bealham-during-the-warm-up Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

mack-hansen-and-caelan-doris-during-the-warm-up

bundee-aki-and-caelan-doris-during-the-warm-up

10 mins ago 7:44PM
Teams

The sides will line out as previously named.

Ireland

Andy Farrell welcomes back scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, fullback Hugo Keenan, and right wing Mack Hansen after all three missed the tour of South Africa in July.

It’s Hansen’s first appearance for Ireland since their World Cup quarter-final defeat.

Finlay Bealham deputises for the injured Tadhg Beirne at tighthead.

IMG_3946

New Zealand

Scott Robertson has made two injury-enforced changes to his starting XV, with Damian McKenzie replacing Beauden Barrett at out-half and Asafo Aumua coming in at hooker in place of Codie Taylor.

There is still no place for Ethan de Groot, who broke team protocol in London ahead of the All Blacks’ victory over England at Twickenham last week.

IMG_3947

25 mins ago 7:29PM

It’s not all bad blood, of course…

fans-outside-the-stadium-before-the-game Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

fans-outside-the-stadium-before-the-game Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

26 mins ago 7:28PM
Good evening, all!

Welcome to our live coverage from the Aviva Stadium as Ireland open their Autumn Nations Series campaign against New Zealand.

Call it a rematch, a revenge mission, a one-off game or whatever you like — just don’t call it a friendly, because this one is going to be feisty.

Ireland meet their World Cup conquerors on home soil, but the modern-day rivalry between the sides has only marinated since their last meeting in Paris.

They go again at 8:10pm tonight. Gavan Casey with you here and if you’re not at Lansdowne Road or you can’t make it to a telly, I’ll bring you live updates as the s-h-you-know-what goes down between the men in green and black.

scott-barrett-with-caelan-doris-and-nic-berry-at-the-coin-toss Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Author
Gavan Casey
View 31 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
31 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie