Welcome to our live coverage from the Aviva Stadium as Ireland open their Autumn Nations Series campaign against New Zealand.
Call it a rematch, a revenge mission, a one-off game or whatever you like — just don’t call it a friendly, because this one is going to be feisty.
Ireland meet their World Cup conquerors on home soil, but the modern-day rivalry between the sides has only marinated since their last meeting in Paris.
They go again at 8:10pm tonight. Gavan Casey with you here and if you’re not at Lansdowne Road or you can’t make it to a telly, I’ll bring you live updates as the s-h-you-know-what goes down between the men in green and black.
LIVE: Ireland v New Zealand, Autumn Nations Series
Ireland haven’t lost a November test at the Aviva Stadium since their second meeting with the All Blacks, after Chicago, in 2016.
Will that streak come to an end against the same opposition tonight, or will Andy Farrell’s men swing the dynamic of the rivalry back in their favour?
Poll Results:
Ireland’s new full-time skipper is dishing out encouragement during the warm-ups.
Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO
The sides will line out as previously named.
Ireland
Andy Farrell welcomes back scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, fullback Hugo Keenan, and right wing Mack Hansen after all three missed the tour of South Africa in July.
It’s Hansen’s first appearance for Ireland since their World Cup quarter-final defeat.
Finlay Bealham deputises for the injured Tadhg Beirne at tighthead.
New Zealand
Scott Robertson has made two injury-enforced changes to his starting XV, with Damian McKenzie replacing Beauden Barrett at out-half and Asafo Aumua coming in at hooker in place of Codie Taylor.
There is still no place for Ethan de Groot, who broke team protocol in London ahead of the All Blacks’ victory over England at Twickenham last week.
It’s not all bad blood, of course…
Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO
Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO
Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO
