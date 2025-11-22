More Stories
Dan Sheridan/INPHO
FreeLive

LIVE: Ireland v South Africa, Autumn International

Ireland host the world champions from 5:40pm at the Aviva Stadium.
4.43pm, 22 Nov 2025
20

25 mins ago 5:13PM
How are you feeling?

Rassie Erasmus has never won in Dublin — but South Africa are around seven-point favourites for this one with the bookmakers.

The question is: what do you reckon?

Can Ireland spring an upset, or will the Boks have too much?


Poll Results:

I can feel an Irish victory in my bones (1)
I have an awful feeling in my bones (1)

34 mins ago 5:04PM
Good evening!

How’s it going, everyone?

Welcome to The 42′s live coverage of Ireland’s meeting with the world-champion Springboks at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

Ah, we’ve got a potential cracker on our hands. Get the kettle on and start warming up there.

Gavan Casey with you here, and I’ll bring you live updates of the game if you can’t make it to Lansdowne Road or to a TV.

jack-conan-in-the-dressing-room-ahead-of-the-match Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Author
View 20 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
20 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie