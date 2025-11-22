The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Ireland v South Africa, Autumn International
Rassie Erasmus has never won in Dublin — but South Africa are around seven-point favourites for this one with the bookmakers.
The question is: what do you reckon?
Can Ireland spring an upset, or will the Boks have too much?
Poll Results:
A reminder of your lineups this evening…
How’s it going, everyone?
Welcome to The 42′s live coverage of Ireland’s meeting with the world-champion Springboks at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.
Ah, we’ve got a potential cracker on our hands. Get the kettle on and start warming up there.
Gavan Casey with you here, and I’ll bring you live updates of the game if you can’t make it to Lansdowne Road or to a TV.
Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO
