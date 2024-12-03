LIVE: Republic of Ireland v Wales, Euro 2025 playoff, second leg

There are two Wales changes, with Hannah Cain and Josephine Green starting ahead of Ceri Holland and Ffion Morgan. Holland had an interesting battle with Katie McCabe last time out, but drops to the bench for the second leg. Green came in for Holland after 80 minutes last time out, while Hannah Cain was unused.
Republic of Ireland
Courtney Brosnan; Anna Patten, Niamh Fahey, Caitlin Hayes; Heather Payne, Ruesha Littlejohn, Denise O’Sullivan, Jessie Stapleton, Katie McCabe; Julie Ann Russell, Kyra Carusa.
Eileen Gleeson has made one change to her Ireland XI, with Jessie Stapleton replacing Lily Agg. It’s a big night for the Sunderland teenager, earning her 10th cap, and should be a straight swap in midfield. Stapleton came off in the 78th minute in Cardiff as Ireland saw out a 1-1 draw.
THIS. IS. IT
No more playoff options. No more second chances.
Everything depends on what happens tonight at the Aviva Stadium as the Republic of Ireland welcome Wales in the second leg of their Euro 2025 playoff. The winners will qualify for next year’s tournament in Switzerland, with the scoreline currently standing at 1-1 after the first leg in Cardiff. The losers will finish their European campaign tonight.
We’ll have the team line-ups for you in the coming moments as we gear up for the 7.30pm kick-off.
