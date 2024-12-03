LIVE: Republic of Ireland v Wales, Euro 2025 playoff, second leg

THIS. IS. IT

No more playoff options. No more second chances.

Everything depends on what happens tonight at the Aviva Stadium as the Republic of Ireland welcome Wales in the second leg of their Euro 2025 playoff. The winners will qualify for next year’s tournament in Switzerland, with the scoreline currently standing at 1-1 after the first leg in Cardiff. The losers will finish their European campaign tonight.

We’ll have the team line-ups for you in the coming moments as we gear up for the 7.30pm kick-off.

We’d also love to hear your thoughts on tonight’s game, so do get in touch in the comments section below.