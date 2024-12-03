Date with destiny: History beckons for one in Ireland's Euro 2025 play-off showdown

THIS IS IT. The winner takes it all.

It’s 1-1 at the halfway stage of Ireland’s Euro 2025 play-off final against Wales.

History beckons for one at the Aviva Stadium tonight [KO 7.30pm, live on RTÉ 2], heartbreak for the other.

One side will qualify for their first European Championships in Switzerland next summer. The perfect early Christmas present. The losers leave empty-handed.

For Wales, there’s the added caveat of a first-ever major tournament. Ireland achieved that feat two years ago when they stunned Scotland at Hampden Park to secure World Cup qualification. That same night, Welsh hearts were broken by a 120th-minute Switzerland winner. The agony and ecstasy. History and heartbreak.

Extra-time and penalties are a possibility tonight, but Ireland will be hoping to get the job done sooner in front of a big home crowd. The FAI announced yesterday that over 25,000 tickets had been sold for their fourth appearance at Lansdowne Road, 400 of those travelling fans.

Eileen Gleeson’s side are embracing the pressure and expectation as they look to become just the second Irish senior football side since to qualify for successive major tournaments, the other being Jack Charlton’s men of Euro 88 and Italia 90.

That’s a real fucking legacy to leave, as the Taylor Swift lyric goes.

“Leading up the World Cup play-offs, that was a massive thing for us, to create a legacy,” Katie McCabe said yesterday. “This is the next steps of that as well.

“We see young girls coming to our hotel, training sessions, games; they’re following us everywhere because they look up to us and because we’ve become role models for them, it’s an amazing feeling.

“We just want to give young girls the chance to dream to be in our position one day and represent our country and show them that they can make World Cups and European Championships. If I can make one girl dream about that, I have left a legacy in that as well. It’s special.”

The Irish captain warned they are “more hungry than ever,” having gone through exhilarating highs and gut-wrenching lows, as they try to cement their place in history.

The stakes are soaringly high, but the Irish camp has exuded calmness. Now they must play the game, not the occasion, as the marginal favourites.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

There has been no shortage of needle, both on and off the pitch in recent days. Not only was Friday’s first leg at Cardiff City Stadium cagey, it was a feisty encounter with several flashpoints.

Tempers flared between Ruesha Littlejohn and Jess Fishlock in the second half, the Irish Player of the Match dismissing it as “handbags” afterwards. McCabe, who was unsurprisingly involved in some argy-bargy herself, called out “cheap shots” in yesterday’s press conference, but was unclear on which incidents she was referring to.

Wales manager Rhian Wilkinson has repeatedly tried to stoke the flames, making digs about Ireland’s “very distinct style” and Wales getting caught up in their directness and physicality. Gleeson hasn’t bitten back. She’d rather her team do their talking on the pitch.

After shadow boxing on Friday, one must take the initiative here. Both sides say they can be better, and the overarching feeling is Ireland even more so. They don’t need to be told that they must show more in attack and create more chances. Their superstar duo, McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan, need to play more prominent roles here.

Gleeson is likely to keep changes to her XI minimal. Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan could be busier tonight, should it go down to the wire, while two of the three centre-half positions are nailed on by Anna Patten and Caitlin Hayes. Niamh Fahey got the nod to join them last time, while Megan Connolly and Jessie Stapleton are other options.

McCabe and Heather Payne were pinned back on the flanks in Cardiff, but should be looking to operate in more advanced positions this time around. Getting more from the Arsenal star will be crucial for Ireland: she will hope to get forward and test Wales ‘keeper Olivia Clark. Shots must be fired, à la Littlejohn for Friday’s equaliser.

Along with O’Sullivan in midfield, Littlejohn should start again, but load management is key amidst persistent Achilles issues. Connolly or Stapleton could also hold. Marisa Sheva, who replaced Lily Agg at half time, could be favoured as a more attacking option here.

Kyra Carusa and Julie-Ann Russell have been deployed up top of late, but Leanne Kiernan put her hand up with a lively cameo off the bench. Might the Liverpool striker be better kept for impact, though? Long-throw specialist Megan Campbell is another who could add threat from the sideline.

Eileen Gleeson during training yesterday. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Wales have weapons of their own. For Ireland’s difference makers O’Sullivan and McCabe, Fishlock is their star attraction. The 37-year-old was similarly quiet on Friday, but showed her class in the build-up to Lily Woodham’s opener. Their captain Anaghard James is a key midfielder, while Carrie Jones showed glimpses of brilliance from the bench.

The Dragons had Christmas dinner and a present exchange over the weekend, but Wilkinson is expecting no such gifts from Ireland tonight.

“There’s nothing that will be given to us, and we will receive nothing for free,” the former Canada international said. “When you have opponents like that, you always have to prepare for more than 90 minutes, and potentially the eventuality of penalties.

“You have two equal teams, two teams that are so clear on their mandate of leaving football in a better place, and the legacy, to have that opportunity in two wonderful stadiums to battle it out for a chance to represent their country at a major tournament, what a moment.”

51 years on from Ireland and Wales playing their first-ever women’s international against one another, they now go head-to-head for a spot at their maiden Euros.

Expect fireworks.

This is it. All or nothing. History beckons.