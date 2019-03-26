This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Let’s get started with the team news…

Hello everybody and welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s Euro 2020 qualifier between Ireland and Georgia live at the Aviva Stadium.

It is a beautiful evening in Dublin and an ideal occasion for football. Mick McCarthy’s second era in charge of the national team got off to a winning start in Gibraltar on Saturday. While that 1-0 win courtesy of Jeff Hendrick’s composed second-half strike was far from convincing, it was an important three points on the board.

McCarthy and his men will know tonight’s opponents pose a much, much stiffer test. Ireland and Georgia are well accustomed to one another at this stage, the side’s having faced off during qualification for Euro 2016 and again in 2018 World Cup qualification too.

A view of the Aviva Stadium ahead of the game Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Out of those four competitive meetings Ireland have secured three wins and one draw — most recently beating Georgia 1-0 here at the Aviva in June 2016 thanks to a rare Seamus Coleman goal and then grabbing a point on the road in a backs-against-the-wall performance in Tbilisi.

Matters on the field of play have been overshadowed by affairs off it over the last week. John Delaney’s departure from his role as CEO of the FAI and appointed as Executive Vice-President has caused a whirlwind of controversy since the weekend.

There have been rumours of potential tennis-ball related protests taking place at tonight’s game, with many Ireland supporters simply fed up with the way football is being governed right now.

On the pitch and in the stands, it promises to be an exciting night of action ahead. Kick-off is coming up at 7.45pm, with today’s game live on RTÉ 2 if you’re near a television.

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

