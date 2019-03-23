This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 23 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I pretty much hated every minute of that': McCarthy content with three points despite difficult night

Mick McCarthy got his second tenure in charge of Ireland off to a winning start against Gibraltar.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 23 Mar 2019, 8:16 PM
1 hour ago 3,069 Views 23 Comments
https://the42.ie/4557827
Ireland manager Mick McCarthy at the Victoria Stadium.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Ireland manager Mick McCarthy at the Victoria Stadium.
Ireland manager Mick McCarthy at the Victoria Stadium.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MICK MCCARTHY WAS content with three points and the first win of his second tenure in charge of the national team against Gibraltar, but acknowledged that his side’s performance must improve.

Jeff Hendrick’s second international goal was the difference at a windy Victoria Stadium on Saturday on a frustrating evening for football in which Ireland had to bide their time to find a breakthrough.

“I pretty much hated every minute of that,” McCarthy said speaking to RTÉ Sport after full-time. “I knew what it was going to be like and it didn’t disappoint in terms of how the game was. I just said to the lads that it was a horrible game, but a great three points.”

Gale force winds and a plastic astro turf pitch affected play, with Ireland failing to match the high-scoring 4-0 and 7-0 wins against Gibraltar which were achieved four years ago.

Ireland players celebrate with goalscorer Jeff Hendrick Jeff Hendrick celebrates with his Ireland team-mates after taking the lead. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“Listen, we were never going to complain about the pitch,” McCarthy reflected. “It doesn’t make it any easier, the wind’s blowing a gale, but we’re not played particularly well.

“We had some chances and we could have been one or two up in the first half. Darren Randolph was probably man-of-the-match with the save he made — he kept us at 0-0. 

I was asked earlier on about gaining momentum and I said that we can only gain momentum by winning a game. I would have took 1-0 any time. I would have wanted to score more and play better, but it’s three points.”

The 60-year-old praised the performance of David McGoldrick on Saturday. The Sheffield United striker, who worked under McCarthy at Ipswich Town in recent years, earned his first competitive start for Ireland against Gibraltar.

“Didsy, as he’s affectionately known, I think he’s played very well to be honest,” added McCarthy. “He’s brought a bit of quality when we needed it.

“He had one shot blocked on the line in the first half when there’s a great block by the defender. I think he’s played well all-round, he’s a good player.”

Ireland now turn their attention to facing Georgia, who lost 2-0 to Switzerland tonight, on Tuesday at the Aviva Stadium, looking to take maximum points from their opening Euro 2020 qualifiers.

“They’ll be watching that and thinking we’re hopeless,” McCarthy replied when asked about the threat posed by Georgia. “But we’ll play better than that. 

“I’ll be looking at it [tonight's performance] tomorrow morning and we’ll pick the bones out of it. It’s going to be a completely different game, of course, because they’re a completely different team.

“A team that’s lost tonight, so they’ll be looking to gain some sort of advantage against us or to get some momentum playing against us.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    Misfiring Ireland shake off Gibraltar and tough conditions to start Euro campaign with a win
    As it happened: Gibraltar vs Ireland, Euro 2020 qualifier
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    REPORT
    Shelbourne stunned with defeat in Cobh while fellow title hopefuls Bray stumped by Wexford
    Shelbourne stunned with defeat in Cobh while fellow title hopefuls Bray stumped by Wexford
    Cristiano Ronaldo's comeback falls flat upon international return as Portugal are held
    Jack Carty emerges from the bench to help steer Connacht to victory against Benetton

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie