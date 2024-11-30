Ireland-Wales play-off on a knife-edge as Euros opportunity knocks

1. All still to play for

YOU CAN’T WIN it in a first leg, but you certainly can lose it.

Neither happened in Cardiff last night. It’s honours even for Ireland and Wales at half time of their Euro 2025 play-off final.

Friday’s opener finished 1-1, Ruesha Littlejohn’s long-range effort leading to an own goal which cancelled out Lily Woodham’s opener.

It was a tight contest at Cardiff City Stadium, one which could have swung either way, but ultimately, Ireland will be happy with a draw.

Eileen Gleeson believes her side have the advantage at home, and that the Aviva Stadium is ‘in our soul’.

23,000 tickets have been sold for Tuesday’s winner takes all showdown, according to the FAI.

The prize is qualification for a first European Championships, and it’s all to play for between the evenly-matched Celtic cousins.

2. Ireland’s returning star

Ruesha Littlejohn was outstanding as she returned to the XI. Despite her limited minutes this season due to ongoing Achilles issues, the 34-year-old midfielder stepped up with a Player of the Match performance.

Goal aside, she was excellent – and everywhere. Littlejohn’s experience showed as she quietly dictated matters in the first half, before an all-action, combative second period. In all, she played 78 minutes, putting in some huge challenges to inspire her side.

Her load is managed and training modified, but Littlejohn relishes the big occasion. She was a standout player at last summer’s World Cup, and repeated those heroics last night.

“I’m really proud of Ruesha,” said Gleeson afterwards. “I know she always gives 100% and she’s really passionate.

“She had a great game. We knew what she’d give us. Picked up great positions.”

Anna Patten also hailed her impact.

“The goal was massive but that calm head in midfield, you never feel like she’s stressed, when she’s got the ball, she’s so confident and and she just keeps the ball ticking over for us.

“That’s huge especially when we’ve only got that single pivot, she dictates that pace for us. Defensively so solid and running all over the pitch, I don’t know how her Achilles did it.”

Littlejohn has hinted that this is her final season, it would be a dream for her to make the Euros.

3. Needle on and off the pitch

Littlejohn was in the thick of it in a physical, fiery encounter. Tackles flew in, with referee Maria Caputi letting everything go in an edgy derby.

Tempers flared at one stage in the second half when Littlejohn was booked for a stray elbow. She was visibly aggrieved and ‘handbags,’ as she put it, followed with Jess Fishlock. The Welsh ace also saw yellow.

Katie McCabe v Ceri Holland was another key battle. It’s understood Wales were unhappy with a McCabe tackle in February’s 2-0 friendly, and needle was guaranteed here.

There was a bit of it off the pitch too, with Wales boss Rhian Wilkinson continuing her pre-match efforts to stoke the fire afterwards. She had interesting comments on Ireland’s ‘brand of football’ and getting caught up in their ‘very direct style’. The former Canada international also teased the prospect of ‘making history in their home’ on Tuesday.

Gleeson didn’t bite back. “Whatever Rhian wants to say, it’s up to her. That’s her assessment.”

4. History and opportunity awaits

Whoever triumphs on Tuesday will qualify for their first Euros, with Wales also targeting a major tournament debut.

Ireland experienced that at last summer’s World Cup, and are determined to ensure it’s not a once-off. They will be hell-bent on going back-to-back, with pressure and expectation heightening.

Qualification is necessary to maintain momentum and interest in Irish women’s football. The drop-off of their rugby counterparts has been widely referenced this week; they must avoid the same wilderness.

Ireland’s biggest names are at the peak of their powers. Should qualification prove elusive, Denise O’Sullivan and Katie McCabe will be 33 and 31 by the time the next World Cup comes around. Others will be long gone.

This generation must not let this opportunity pass them by.

History awaits one nation on Tuesday, heartbreak for the other.