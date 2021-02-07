How did you rate Ireland's 14-man effort against Wales?

IRELAND HAD TO play over an hour of their Six Nations opener with 14 men and, though they rallied after Peter O’Mahony was sent off, Wales ultimately prevailed (full match report here) and kept up a winning Six Nations habit at home to Ireland that dates back to 2013.
How did you rate Ireland’s first run-out of the year?
Backs
Forwards
Others
Dave Kilcoyne: 4
On early in the second half and was ready to work, but by that stage Wales had forced their way into the ascendancy.
Tadhg Furlong: 4
A one-on-one sprint with Louis Rees-Zammit was far from his ideal return to Test rugby.
James Ryan: 5
Withdrawn early due to injury, but still managed to rack up tackles when Ireland were up against it.
Will Connors: 4
Battling against the tide, but his impact was felt as Ireland dug their claws in and made Wales sweat to the final kick.
Billy Burns: 3
On as a HIA for Henshaw and then Sexton. Energy and invention in attack was promising, but when Ireland had a chance to stage one last attack he fluffed his lines with an awful kick beyond the corner.
Jordan Larmour: 4
Short on action like all today’s wingers, but was lively in the frenetic late surge that almost snatched a result.
Ronan Kelleher, Jamison Gibson Park and Peter O’Mahony not on long enough to be rated.
