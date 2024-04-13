Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ben Brady/INPHO
LIVE BLOG

LIVE: Ireland v Wales, Women's Six Nations

Scott Bemand’s side are looking to get off the mark in Cork.
3
3.2k
50 minutes ago

2 minutes ago 4:56PM

Ireland 0-0 Wales 

9 mins – Neve Jones’ line-out goes too far, and Wales look to counter quickly. Ireland hold them up, but only momentarily. Poor mistake from Lauren Delany, as she knocks on a Welsh kick from deep – she seemed to have quite a bit of time to claim. Scrum time.

4 minutes ago 4:54PM

Ireland 0-0 Wales 

6 mins - A bit of over and back, but Ireland have settled into this rightly. O’Brien looks to kick, but it goes astray and over the try-line. Beibhinn Parsons pressurises the Welsh player to touch, so Lleucu George takes the drop-out.

It sits up nicely for Ireland and they are on the attack again, but the Welsh defence is ferocious and they eventually overturn. Quite an open start, both sides going at one another. 

8 minutes ago 4:50PM

Ireland 0-0 Wales 

3 mins - Ireland reverse a slow start, turning over Carys Phillips close to the try line. Dannah O’Brien clears the danger from the subsequent penalty.

Earlier, O’Brien did not meet the kick-off, while Brittany Hogan was penalised for rolling away too slowly with Wales on the charge. They went for the corner and produced a strong line-out maul from there, before the crucial turnover.

12 minutes ago 4:46PM

Ireland 0-0 Wales 

Kick-off – Wales get us underway in the April sun.

13 minutes ago 4:45PM

Ready to go

edel-mcmahon-during-the-warm-up Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

17 minutes ago 4:41PM

The teams are out on the pitch at Virgin Media Park, we’re set for the pre-match formalities.

The Virgin Media panel is split on predictions: Jenny Murphy goes for a Wales win, Fiona Hayes backs Ireland, and Eimear Considine’s call is a draw.

27 minutes ago 4:31PM

Sinéad is on the ground in Cork for us this evening:

28 minutes ago 4:30PM

TWO GAMES DEEP, two promising performances, and yet, Ireland are still teetering on a dangerous verge. Drop this weekend, and they are at risk of ending their Six Nations campaign in exactly the same fashion as they did in 2023.

Their last win in the competition stretches back to a one-point victory over Scotland on 30 April, 2022.

And yet, this feels like a much more hopeful championship for Ireland. Their results against both France and Italy show a marked improvement on the corresponding fixtures that took place last year. 

  • You can read Sinéad Farrell’s match preview here>
32 minutes ago 4:27PM

Team news

Here’s how the opposition line up. Ioan Cunningham has made four changes to the side that lost 46-10 away to England, with Great Britain Sevens flyer Jasmine Joyce returning to the wing.

Sara Cox is the referee this evening.

Wales

  • 15. Jenny Hesketh
  • 14. Jasmine Joyce
  • 13. Hannah Jones (captain)
  • 12. Kerin Lake
  • 11. Carys Cox
  • 10. Lleucu George
  • 9. Keira Bevan
  • 1. Gwenllian Pyrs
  • 2. Carys Phillips
  • 3. Sisilia Tuipulotu
  • 4. Abbie Fleming
  • 5. Georgia Evans
  • 6. Alisha Butchers
  • 7. Alex Callender
  • 8. Bethan Lewis

Replacements

  • 16. Molly Reardon
  • 17. Abbey Constable
  • 18. Donna Rose
  • 19. Natalia John
  • 20. Gwennan Hopkins
  • 21. Sian Jones
  • 22. Kayleigh Powell
  • 23. Courtney Keight.
37 minutes ago 4:21PM

Team news

There’s one change to the Ireland XV for this evening’s showdown, with co-captain Edel McMahon returning to the back row.

Clíodhna Moloney is named on the bench, and she’s set to make her long-awaited comeback. The Exeter hooker has been in international exile since November 2021.

cliodhna-moloney Moloney at Musgrave Park. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland

  • 15. Lauren Delany
  • 14. Katie Corrigan
  • 13. Eve Higgins
  • 12. Enya Breen
  • 11. Béibhinn Parsons
  • 10. Dannah O’Brien
  • 9. Aoibheann Reilly
  • 1. Linda Djougang
  • 2. Neve Jones
  • 3. Christy Haney
  • 4. Dorothy Wall
  • 5. Sam Monaghan (co-captain)
  • 6. Aoife Wafer
  • 7. Edel McMahon (co-captain)
  • 8. Brittany Hogan

Replacements

  • 16. Clíodhna Moloney
  • 17. Niamh O’Dowd
  • 18. Sadhbh McGrath
  • 19. Fiona Tuite
  • 20. Shannon Ikahihifo
  • 21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe
  • 22. Nicole Fowley
  • 23. Aoife Dalton.
45 minutes ago 4:13PM

Hello, and welcome along to The 42’s live coverage of Ireland v Wales in the 2024 Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Scott Bemand’s side are looking to get off the mark in Cork, after defeats to France and Italy.

Kick-off at Virgin Media Park is 4.45pm, with the game live on Virgin Media Two.

We’ll keep you up to date on all the action right here, though.

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     