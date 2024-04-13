LIVE: Ireland v Wales, Women's Six Nations

Ireland 0-0 Wales
9 mins – Neve Jones’ line-out goes too far, and Wales look to counter quickly. Ireland hold them up, but only momentarily. Poor mistake from Lauren Delany, as she knocks on a Welsh kick from deep – she seemed to have quite a bit of time to claim. Scrum time.
Ireland 0-0 Wales
6 mins - A bit of over and back, but Ireland have settled into this rightly. O’Brien looks to kick, but it goes astray and over the try-line. Beibhinn Parsons pressurises the Welsh player to touch, so Lleucu George takes the drop-out.
It sits up nicely for Ireland and they are on the attack again, but the Welsh defence is ferocious and they eventually overturn. Quite an open start, both sides going at one another.
Ireland 0-0 Wales
3 mins - Ireland reverse a slow start, turning over Carys Phillips close to the try line. Dannah O’Brien clears the danger from the subsequent penalty.
Earlier, O’Brien did not meet the kick-off, while Brittany Hogan was penalised for rolling away too slowly with Wales on the charge. They went for the corner and produced a strong line-out maul from there, before the crucial turnover.
Ireland 0-0 Wales
Kick-off – Wales get us underway in the April sun.
Ready to go
The teams are out on the pitch at Virgin Media Park, we’re set for the pre-match formalities.
The Virgin Media panel is split on predictions: Jenny Murphy goes for a Wales win, Fiona Hayes backs Ireland, and Eimear Considine’s call is a draw.
Sinéad is on the ground in Cork for us this evening:
Clìodhna Moloney out slinging the ball in Musgrave Park before Ireland v Wales. pic.twitter.com/L2M1pYk1dL— Sinead Farrell (@sinead_farrell7) April 13, 2024
TWO GAMES DEEP, two promising performances, and yet, Ireland are still teetering on a dangerous verge. Drop this weekend, and they are at risk of ending their Six Nations campaign in exactly the same fashion as they did in 2023.
Their last win in the competition stretches back to a one-point victory over Scotland on 30 April, 2022.
And yet, this feels like a much more hopeful championship for Ireland. Their results against both France and Italy show a marked improvement on the corresponding fixtures that took place last year.
- You can read Sinéad Farrell’s match preview here>
Team news
Here’s how the opposition line up. Ioan Cunningham has made four changes to the side that lost 46-10 away to England, with Great Britain Sevens flyer Jasmine Joyce returning to the wing.
Sara Cox is the referee this evening.
Wales
- 15. Jenny Hesketh
- 14. Jasmine Joyce
- 13. Hannah Jones (captain)
- 12. Kerin Lake
- 11. Carys Cox
- 10. Lleucu George
- 9. Keira Bevan
- 1. Gwenllian Pyrs
- 2. Carys Phillips
- 3. Sisilia Tuipulotu
- 4. Abbie Fleming
- 5. Georgia Evans
- 6. Alisha Butchers
- 7. Alex Callender
- 8. Bethan Lewis
Replacements
- 16. Molly Reardon
- 17. Abbey Constable
- 18. Donna Rose
- 19. Natalia John
- 20. Gwennan Hopkins
- 21. Sian Jones
- 22. Kayleigh Powell
- 23. Courtney Keight.
Team news
There’s one change to the Ireland XV for this evening’s showdown, with co-captain Edel McMahon returning to the back row.
Clíodhna Moloney is named on the bench, and she’s set to make her long-awaited comeback. The Exeter hooker has been in international exile since November 2021.
Ireland
- 15. Lauren Delany
- 14. Katie Corrigan
- 13. Eve Higgins
- 12. Enya Breen
- 11. Béibhinn Parsons
- 10. Dannah O’Brien
- 9. Aoibheann Reilly
- 1. Linda Djougang
- 2. Neve Jones
- 3. Christy Haney
- 4. Dorothy Wall
- 5. Sam Monaghan (co-captain)
- 6. Aoife Wafer
- 7. Edel McMahon (co-captain)
- 8. Brittany Hogan
Replacements
- 16. Clíodhna Moloney
- 17. Niamh O’Dowd
- 18. Sadhbh McGrath
- 19. Fiona Tuite
- 20. Shannon Ikahihifo
- 21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe
- 22. Nicole Fowley
- 23. Aoife Dalton.
Hello, and welcome along to The 42’s live coverage of Ireland v Wales in the 2024 Guinness Women’s Six Nations.
Scott Bemand’s side are looking to get off the mark in Cork, after defeats to France and Italy.
Kick-off at Virgin Media Park is 4.45pm, with the game live on Virgin Media Two.
We’ll keep you up to date on all the action right here, though.