Ireland’s Sean Murray battles for the ball with Terrence Pieters. Frank Uijlenbroek
FreeDisappointment

Ireland well beaten by Olympic gold medallists Netherlands

Mark Tumilty’s side previously lost 2-0 to the same opposition on Wednesday night.
12.30am, 13 Jun 2025

IRELAND SUFFERED a comprehensive 6-2 defeat by the Netherlands in Thursday evening’s second encounter of the FIH Pro League double-header in Amstelveen.

Mark Tumilty’s side had lost 2-0 to the same opposition on Wednesday night.

And the Olympic gold medallists and world number one side again proved too strong for the visitors.

A brace from Lisnagarvey’s Ben Nelson was a positive for Ireland to take from the contest

But goals from Jip Janssen and Terrence Pieters had the hosts 2-0 ahead by half-time after a goalless opening quarter.

Janssen then added a third via a penalty stroke before Pepijn van der Heijden scored a fourth from a controversially awarded corner.

Nelson got one back for Ireland in the final quarter before Joep Troost restored their opponents’ four-goal advantage.

Nelson then got his second of the match before the Dutch added a last-gasp sixth amid a hectic finish.

“It’s hard to be positive after a 6-2 defeat, but we didn’t deserve to lose by that margin,” coach Tumilty said afterwards. “We created better opportunities in the first half and yet found ourselves 2-0 down at half-time.

“I thought we should have been awarded a stroke in the first half, but ended up losing our video referral. The stroke they were awarded should not have been; Luke Roleston was behind Lee Cole on the goal line. I thought those decisions were shocking. I expect decisions to be correct.”

Ireland will next travel to Antwerp, where they will begin their final stage of the FIH Pro League with a match against Belgium on 14 June, which starts at 2.30pm Irish time.

