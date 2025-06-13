And the Olympic gold medallists and world number one side again proved too strong for the visitors.
Advertisement
A brace from Lisnagarvey’s Ben Nelson was a positive for Ireland to take from the contest
But goals from Jip Janssen and Terrence Pieters had the hosts 2-0 ahead by half-time after a goalless opening quarter.
Janssen then added a third via a penalty stroke before Pepijn van der Heijden scored a fourth from a controversially awarded corner.
Nelson got one back for Ireland in the final quarter before Joep Troost restored their opponents’ four-goal advantage.
Nelson then got his second of the match before the Dutch added a last-gasp sixth amid a hectic finish.
“It’s hard to be positive after a 6-2 defeat, but we didn’t deserve to lose by that margin,” coach Tumilty said afterwards. “We created better opportunities in the first half and yet found ourselves 2-0 down at half-time.
“I thought we should have been awarded a stroke in the first half, but ended up losing our video referral. The stroke they were awarded should not have been; Luke Roleston was behind Lee Cole on the goal line. I thought those decisions were shocking. I expect decisions to be correct.”
Ireland will next travel to Antwerp, where they will begin their final stage of the FIH Pro League with a match against Belgium on 14 June, which starts at 2.30pm Irish time.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland well beaten by Olympic gold medallists Netherlands
IRELAND SUFFERED a comprehensive 6-2 defeat by the Netherlands in Thursday evening’s second encounter of the FIH Pro League double-header in Amstelveen.
Mark Tumilty’s side had lost 2-0 to the same opposition on Wednesday night.
And the Olympic gold medallists and world number one side again proved too strong for the visitors.
A brace from Lisnagarvey’s Ben Nelson was a positive for Ireland to take from the contest
But goals from Jip Janssen and Terrence Pieters had the hosts 2-0 ahead by half-time after a goalless opening quarter.
Janssen then added a third via a penalty stroke before Pepijn van der Heijden scored a fourth from a controversially awarded corner.
Nelson got one back for Ireland in the final quarter before Joep Troost restored their opponents’ four-goal advantage.
Nelson then got his second of the match before the Dutch added a last-gasp sixth amid a hectic finish.
“It’s hard to be positive after a 6-2 defeat, but we didn’t deserve to lose by that margin,” coach Tumilty said afterwards. “We created better opportunities in the first half and yet found ourselves 2-0 down at half-time.
“I thought we should have been awarded a stroke in the first half, but ended up losing our video referral. The stroke they were awarded should not have been; Luke Roleston was behind Lee Cole on the goal line. I thought those decisions were shocking. I expect decisions to be correct.”
Ireland will next travel to Antwerp, where they will begin their final stage of the FIH Pro League with a match against Belgium on 14 June, which starts at 2.30pm Irish time.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Disappointment Hockey Ireland mark tumilty Netherlands Report