Ireland suffer defeat against world number one side Netherlands

IRELAND SUFFERED a narrow 2-0 defeat against the world number one side Netherlands in Amstelveen this evening.

Mark Tumilty’s men created several chances against the Olympic gold medallists, but were on the back foot early on when defender Lee Cole had to clear the ball off the line to prevent the opening goal.

Ireland then had a period in the ascendancy, with Alistair Empey seeing his goalbound shot blocked.

Goalkeeper Jaime Carr was then forced into a good save before Thierry Brinkman thought he had given the Dutch the lead with a reverse stick shot, but it was ruled out after Ireland immediately opted to refer for backstick, which the video umpire agreed with.

Ireland continued to defend well in the second quarter, and down the other end, Empey won the first penalty corner of the contest, before Luke Madeley’s effort on goal was blocked.

It was the Dutch who then took the lead through a penalty corner of their own, as Luke Dommershuijzen registered his first senior goal.

Some strong Irish defending, including a vital block by Matthew Nelson, ensured their opponents could not double their advantage before half-time.

Yet the Netherlands made no mistake with their first chance after the break, as Steijn van Heijningen expertly deflected the ball into the net with a deft touch.

Ireland continued to threaten, with the Dutch again keeping them at bay following the concession of another penalty corner, though the Irish defence also had plenty of work to do to prevent their rivals from adding to the scoreline.

In the final quarter, Empey won Ireland’s third penalty corner of the game, but Cole’s resulting effort was saved and cleared.

The Dutch saw the game out convincingly and consequently extended their lead at the top of the FIH Pro League table to seven points.

The two sides meet again at the same venue tomorrow.

The contest gets underway at 7pm Irish time and is available to watch live on the TG4 Player.