The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Rain washes out Ireland's T20 opener against the West Indies
IRELAND’S OPENING T20 international against the West Indies was washed out by the heavy rain in Bready, County Tyrone on Thursday.
The three-match series was due to start at 3pm, but damp conditions forced the umpires to abandon the clash without a ball being bowled.
West Indies are looking to bounce back after 3-0 series losses to England in both the one-day international and T20 formats.
The second match of the T20 series is scheduled for Saturday.
Ireland have already hosted the West Indies for a one-day international series, drawing 1-1 in the three-match tussle last month.
– © AFP 2025
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Cricket Ireland Cricket Washout