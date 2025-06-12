Advertisement
Ireland and the West Indies drew their ODI series last month (file photo). Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Rain washes out Ireland's T20 opener against the West Indies

The second match of the T20 series is scheduled for Saturday.
7.49pm, 12 Jun 2025

IRELAND’S OPENING T20 international against the West Indies was washed out by the heavy rain in Bready, County Tyrone on Thursday.

The three-match series was due to start at 3pm, but damp conditions forced the umpires to abandon the clash without a ball being bowled.

West Indies are looking to bounce back after 3-0 series losses to England in both the one-day international and T20 formats.

Ireland have already hosted the West Indies for a one-day international series, drawing 1-1 in the three-match tussle last month.

