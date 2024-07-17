Cork provides The Spark on special night at the Páirc - Ireland must return soon

“IS THERE SOMETHING on in Páirc Uí Chaoimh?” the taxi driver asks as we set off for the stadium.

Others around Cork city enquired too amid the arrival of Ireland fans on a sunny Tuesday afternoon.

The game most in these parts are concerned about isn’t until Sunday, the All-Ireland senior hurling final.

But the Irish women’s football team were facing France in their final Euro 2025 group qualifier.

This was a rare game outside of Dublin for Eileen Gleeson’s side — the first since 2012 at Turner’s Cross — and playing at a GAA venue added to the novelty of it all.

And of course, history was being written. This was the first international football match at the revamped Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The buzz around the city carried out towards the Marina, a sea of green flowing alongside the River Lee. Fans in the women’s Sky-sponsored jerseys enjoyed pints and coffees, others opted for a bit of pre-match grub before heading into the ground.

The atmosphere was building nicely, and excitement levels rose as the Irish team bus pulled into the vicinity. Several kids — strikingly, mainly boys — spotted it from afar and ran a considerable distance to catch a glimpse of the players upon their arrival.

The 42 lost full view of how it all unfolded, but the bus seemed to prove elusive as it wormed through a gate away from the public eye.

Young fans outside Páirc Uí Chaoimh. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Inside, it was surreal to see the Páirc lined out for an association football match: the goals swapped, the pitch smaller, and the scoreboard set to Ireland 0:00 France 0:00 — before last-ditch efforts to cover the points tally with black sheets.

There was a sombre moment during the build-up. The Irish team paid tribute to 13-year-old Zara Murphy, who died suddenly during a match in Co Louth last week.

On the same day her funeral was told she dreamed of being “bigger and better than Katie McCabe,” the captain held a ‘Murphy 13′ jersey for a squad picture and the players all wore black armbands.

Through a night of unbridled joy, Zara was remembered.

Remembering Zara 🤍



Our thoughts are with all the Murphy family at this time. pic.twitter.com/GRp6Cad3Me — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) July 16, 2024

With the terraces not in use due to Uefa regulations, the two stands filled up. In all, a bumper crowd of 18,399 turned out, and they hardly stopped chanting all night.

The cheer for McCabe is rarely rivalled as the teams are read out. The reception for “Cork’s own” Denise O’Sullivan was the loudest of the lot on this occasion, with fellow Rebel Megan Connolly also receiving a warm welcome. This was a homecoming too for assistant coach Colin Healy, Cobh-connected Lily Agg and Cork City captain, Eva Mangan, though the latter didn’t make the matchday squad.

Fittingly, the night belonged to O’Sullivan. She sent Ireland on their way to a monumental result, a 3-1 win against world football heavyweights France.

The Páirc erupted when the hometown hero broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, before returning mother Julie-Ann Russell doubled Ireland’s sensational lead shortly afterwards.

The world’s second-ranked team pulled one back to set-up a nervy ending, but Anna Patten’s first international goal wrapped up all three points as the clock hit 90.

After a lengthy period of injury time, one of the most famous results in Irish women’s football history was confirmed. Their Euro 2025 qualification hopes were boosted too with a seeded play-off spot secured.

The stadium DJ was on song. The Frank and Walters’ ‘After All’ rang out immediately after the final whistle, while ‘The Spark,’ a viral hit created by Cork kid rappers Kabin Crew, followed suit.

Ireland truly found their spark on Leeside, securing their first win of the campaign in style and ending a six-game losing run.

And as the lyrics go, the crowd was most definitely bouncing.

There were heartwarming scenes as the team celebrated together, and with fans.

Baby Rosie was the star of the show, joining Russell for her RTÉ TV interview, while the now-famous ‘Rosie wave’ was performed repeatedly. Ruesha Littlejohn kicked the match ball into the crowd for a lucky supporter to claim, while several players handed their jerseys out.

Russell and baby Rosie. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Magic.

Páirc de Triomhe, as it has been coined.

Surely, a return trip awaits sooner rather than later.

“Why not?” Gleeson said afterwards, with several of her players also hopeful for a revisit. “We’ve had the best time.

“Driving in here was one of my best moments in football. The reception, people lining the streets, it really boosted the girls.

“I can’t say how positive it’s been. It really has been so welcoming, a lovely vibe. Who knows?”

After an unforgettable night on the Banks of the Lee, there’s no questioning the appetite for a repeat occasion.

Experiences like these aren’t overly common, even for a team that has been on an upward curve by way of support. Ireland should build on the momentum created by returning to Cork soon — or perhaps hitting the road elsewhere.