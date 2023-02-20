Ireland announce second World Cup warm-up friendly against Zambia

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland Women’s National Team will play a second World Cup warm-up game in Dublin before departing for Australia.

The FAI today announced a friendly against Zambia will take place at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, 22 June. It will be followed by a send-off game against France on 6 July at the same venue, with the Aviva Stadium unavailable due to pitch maintenance.

The FAI say tickets for the Zambia game will be announced in due course, but will be part of their new WNT season ticket, which will include the inaugural Nations League games later in the year.

Zambia have also qualified for the Women’s World Cup, and are the bottom seeds alongside Spain, Costa Rica, and Japan in Group C. They beat Ireland’s World Cup group opponents Nigeria in the third-place game at the most recent edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Vera Pauw’s squad are currently in camp in Marbella, and will play China on Wednesday afternoon following a behind-closed-doors friendly with Germany last week. They have another camp together in April as they ramp up their tournament preparations.

Elsewhere, European champions England will reportedly play World Cup co-hosts Australia in a friendly game during the April window.

International Friendly

Republic of Ireland v Zambia

Thursday, June 22

Tallaght Stadium

KO 19:30