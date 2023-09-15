Toland returns as Ireland name squad to face Northern Ireland and Hungary

INTERIM REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s manager Eileen Gleeson has announced her squad for the upcoming Uefa Nations League games against Northern Ireland and Hungary.

Tyler Toland returns for the first time since November 2019 after a public falling out with former manager Vera Pauw. The Donegal midfielder has made a bright start to the FA Women’s Championship season at Blackburn Rovers.

Gleeson has included 25 players for the double-header, with over 30,000 tickets sold for the historic Group B1 opener against Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday. The Girls In Green travel directly to Budapest afterwards to face Hungary on Tuesday, 26 September.

Savannah McCarthy, Éabha O’Mahony and Emily Whelan are back in the fold, while there are recalls for Saoirse Noonan and Hayley Nolan after they missed out on World Cup selection.

Injuries rule out Niamh Fahey (calf), Megan Campbell (knee), Aoife Mannion (quad), Jessie Stapleton (knee), Claire Walsh (knee), Tara O’Hanlon (hamstring), Roma McLaughlin (hamstring), Jess Ziu (knee), Sinead Farrelly (back) and Leanne Kiernan (ankle).

Izzy Atkinson and Ciara Grant are the players from Pauw’s World Cup squad unaccounted for, with reserve goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse also left out as Gleeson opts for three shot-stoppers.

Áine O’Gorman and Harriet Scott have both retired from international football and will be honoured ahead of the Northern Ireland game at Lansdowne Road.

McCarthy, returning from an ACL injury, is the one home-based player to be called up, after O’Gorman’s departure and Abbie Larkin’s deadline day move to Glagsow City.

The squad links up on Monday to begin preparations, with training taking place at the FAI National Training Centre.

New Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby has also named her squad for next Saturday’s showdown. They host Albania in their other fixture.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Megan Walsh (West Ham United)

Northern Ireland squad