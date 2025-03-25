Shelbourne's Clancy called up and Noonan returns as Ireland squad named for Greece

IRELAND HEAD COACH Carla Ward has named her squad for the upcoming 2025 Uefa Nations League double-header against Greece.

Shelbourne’s Aoibheann Clancy has been called up, while Saoirse Noonan and Chloe Mustaki return.

Noonan’s comeback is a headline one: the Celtic striker has been in superb goalscoring form but hasn’t been included in an Ireland squad since 2023. Mustaki was also last involved then, and has impressed for Bristol City in the Championship since returning from injury.

Clancy, who was previously capped by Vera Pauw in November 2022, is rewarded for her stunning start to the Women’s Premier Division season. The Limerick 21-year-old is among two domestic players in this squad alongside Ruesha Littlejohn, who recently moved to Shamrock Rovers.

Unattached duo Grace Moloney and Marissa Sheva also get the nod, while Izzy Atkinson and Melisa Filis are among those to drop out.

Megan Connolly is unavailable for selection, joining Louise Quinn (hip), Tara O’Hanlon (MCL), Jamie Finn, Lily Agg and Jess Ziu (ACL) on the injury list.

Ireland travel to Crete for the first game next Friday, 4 April, before hosting the return tie at Tallaght Stadium the following Monday, 7 April.

The Girls In Green opened their Nations League campaign — and Ward’s reign — with a scrappy 1-0 win over Türkiye and a chastening 4-0 defeat to Slovenia last month.

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic), Grace Moloney (Unattached)

Defenders: Heather Payne (Everton), Jessie Stapleton (Sunderland – on loan from West Ham United), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton & Hove Albion), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Ruesha Littlejohn (Shamrock Rovers), Marissa Sheva (Unattached), Aoibheann Clancy (Shelbourne)

Forwards: Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Saoirse Noonan (Celtic), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United)

Uefa Nations League - League B, Group 2

Greece v Ireland

Friday, 4 April

Theodoros Vardinogiannis Stadium, Heraklion

KO 5pm (Irish Time)

Live on RTÉ2 / RTÉ Player

Ireland v Greece

Tuesday, 8 April

Tallaght Stadium

KO 7.30p,

Live on RTÉ2 / RTÉ Player.