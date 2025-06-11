Recalls and absentees as Ireland squad named for US friendlies

IRELAND BOSS CARLA Ward has named a 23-player squad for an international friendly double-header against the United States later this month.

Katie McCabe is among a number of players unavailable for selection, while Ellen Molloy and Hayley Nolan receive their first call-ups under Ward. Izzy Atkinson also returns to the squad.

Aoife Mannion, Heather Payne, Tara O’Hanlon, Jamie Finn, Lily Agg, Jess Ziu and Leanne Kiernan are the other unavailable players, while Aoibheann Clancy is being given time and support following the recent passing of her mother, Siobhan.

Wexford star Molloy is recalled after impressing in the SSE Women’s Premier Division, and is one of two home-based players in the squad alongside Ruesha Littlejohn.

Ellen Molloy (file photo). Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Crystal Palace defender Nolan, meanwhile, last featured for Ireland on their most recent US Tour in April 2023. Atkinson departed Palace yesterday, but now gets a fresh opportunity on the international stage.

McCabe confirmed her unavailability last week after a hectic season, which she finished as a Champions League winner with Arsenal. Ward later explained: ”She’s on the verge of burnout, as are some others. It won’t just be Katie that won’t be travelling. There’s probably going to be a number.”

The first game against the world number one will take place on Thursday, 26 June in Denver, Colorado, with the teams meeting again on Sunday, 29 June in Cincinnati.

“The two games against USA are an opportunity for us to work together on a number of things – both on and off the pitch – as we build towards the Uefa Nations League Play-Off against Belgium in October,” Ward said in an FAI press release.

“We will be coming up against the best team in women’s football, so we will have a plan for those games but it’s also important that we make the most out of this camp as a whole.

“When these games were first proposed to us we knew that we would be without certain players, but that opens the door for others to step up. We are building, camp by camp, so we are looking forward to getting together again and putting in some extra work that will stand to us moving forward.”

US manager Emma Hayes. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The US will also be down bodies for the double-header, with Emma Hayes resting their European-based players and the squad set to be made up of mostly domestic talent.

Chelsea defender Naomi Girma will be the one exception, the manager told ESPN, with captain Lindsey Heaps (Horan) of Lyon and Arsenal Champions League winner Emily Fox among the expected absentees.

“This is the first opportunity, and the only one, for them to take a break between now and the World Cup in two years,” said Hayes on Futbol W. “And player welfare and rest and recovery are also important.”

Ireland WNT squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Unattached), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (West Ham United), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Unattached)

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Ruesha Littlejohn (Shamrock Rovers), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Ellen Molloy (Wexford)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United), Saoirse Noonan (Celtic), Erin Healy (Adelaide United), Izzy Atkinson (Unattached).

International Friendlies

USA v Ireland

Thursday, 26 June

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, Colorado

KO 19:00 (Local Time), 02:00am (Irish Time)

Live on RTÉ Player

USA v Ireland

Sunday, 29 June

TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

KO 15:00 (Local Time), 20:00 (Irish Time)

Live on RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player.