'We've got to believe that we can beat anyone' - Ireland learn potential play-off opponents

IRELAND FACE INTO the Uefa Women’s Nations League promotion/relegation play-offs after finishing second in Group B2.

Carla Ward’s side were chasing top spot, but didn’t achieve the four-goal win needed to usurp Slovenia at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening. They won 1-0 thanks to Saoirse Noonan’s first-half goal.

While Slovenia secured safe passage to League A, Ireland have another shot at promotion in the play-offs in October.

Their opponents — a third-placed League A outfit — will be confirmed in a Friday’s draw in Nyon [12pm Irish time]. One of Austria (18th in the world rankings), Iceland (13th), Belgium (20th) and Denmark (12th) will await in a two-legged tie.

“I think that whoever we get out of those, they’re top nations,” said Ward. “But, look, we’re building, we’re evolving.

“I think you’ve seen from game one to game six now the improvement, gaming as we’ve continued, five wins from six. So, we’ve got to believe that we can go and beat anyone.

“Players that have played for me at club and country often laugh at me because I’m somebody that believes that we can do anything if we really want to.

“So, whoever we get is going to be difficult, but we’ll be prepared. That’s for sure.”

Austria are the only side not competing at this summer’s European Championships.

Ireland (26th) are unseeded, so will play at home first in the two-legged play-offs. League A status would significantly boost their 2027 World Cup qualification hopes.

The Girls In Green will be without Anna Patten for the first leg of the October play-off: the Aston Villa defender is suspended after receiving a second yellow card this evening.

Several other players, including Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan, are one booking away from a ban.

Ireland return to action later this month with a pair of friendlies away to world number one-ranked side USA. McCabe will not travel after a hectic season, which she finished as a Champions League winner with Arsenal. “A number” of players could be unavailable, Ward confirmed.

“Katie has played an awful lot of minutes for club and country. She’s on the verge of burnout, as are some others. There’s going to be conversations. It won’t just be Katie that won’t be travelling. There’s probably going to be a number.

“It’s a difficult one. I mean, you’ve seen with Millie Bright at England coming out, mental and physical fatigue is massive. I felt it at Villa. It’s the reason I needed that break. It’s a really tough place to be, and I think there’s a lot of players close to that. They’ve played a lot of minutes, so we have to protect them.

“We have to protect them as people, and we’ll support anybody that needs that break.”