Elmes Kinlan will make her Ireland debut against Australia after impressing in recent weeks. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Team news

Elmes Kinlan and Campbell handed Ireland Test debuts against Australia

Scott Bemand’s side host Australia in Belfast on Saturday as they continue preparations for their WXV1 campaign.
1.46pm, 12 Sep 2024
IRELAND SEVENS STAR Vicky Elmes Kinlan and Leinster lock Ruth Campbell will make their Women’s XV debuts in Saturday’s Test against Australia [2.30pm, TG4].

Elmes Kinlan was initially brought into camp as a training panellist, but has played her way into Scott Bemand’s plans and will start on the right wing at Ravenhill, while Campbell earns the nod in the second row.

Eimear Considine and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe both return to the starting XV where they will win their first caps since 2022.

The uncapped Erin King is one of four Paris Olympians named among the replacements alongside Emily Lane, Eve Higgins and Stacey Flood, while Siobhan McCarthy is also in line to make her senior Test debut from the bench.

Ireland Women v Australia

15. Eimear Considine
14. Vicky Elmes Kinlan
13. Aoife Dalton
12. Enya Breen
11. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe
10. Dannah O’Brien
9. Molly Scuffil-McCabe

1. Niamh O’Dowd
2. Neve Jones
3. Linda Djougang
4. Dorothy Wall
5. Ruth Campbell
6. Aoife Wafer
7. Edel McMahon
8. Brittany Hogan

Replacements:

16. Clíodhna Moloney
17. Siobhán McCarthy
18. Christy Haney
19. Fiona Tuite
20. Erin King
21. Emily Lane
22. Eve Higgins
23. Stacey Flood

Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
