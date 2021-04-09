BE PART OF THE TEAM

Irish women's hockey squad pull out of trip to Malaysia

It’s the second time in just over a year the trip has been cancelled.

By The42 Team Friday 9 Apr 2021, 2:41 PM
Ireland players warming up before their March tie against Great Britain.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE IRISH WOMEN’S hockey squad have cancelled their planned trip to Malaysia which was part of their preparation for the Tokyo Olympics. 

A 20-strong squad was set depart this morning to take part in a series of matches to help them get used to the conditions they’ll face at the Games later this year. 

But Hockey Ireland have confirmed the trip was cancelled this morning. In February 2020, a similar trip was postponed due to the spread of Covid-19.

“Over the past two weeks Hockey Ireland and their key stakeholders have been working tirelessly to provide the opportunity to travel to Malaysia for heat and humidity training and competition,” a Hockey Ireland statement said.

“Having constantly monitored the situation throughout this period, due to changing conditions in the past 24 hours, the difficult decision has been taken not to travel.”

Head coach Sean Dancer added, “We informed the squad early this morning,
and everyone is disappointment that we will not be able to make this opportunity happen.

“At this point in our build up to Europeans and the Olympics, the health and wellbeing of our staff and players is paramount. Weighing up the potential performance benefit of heat and humidity versus the uncertainties we live with at this time globally, particularly with travel and quarantine periods, has been incredibly difficult.

“I am confident we can control our build up well in Ireland to put the team in the best position to compete this summer.”

