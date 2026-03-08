Ireland qualify for Hockey World Cup after winning penalty shootout against Japan

Ireland 0

Japan 0

Ireland win 3-1 after penalty shootout

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S Hockey team held their nerve in a penalty shootout to beat Japan and book their place at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.

The result caps a superb few days for Irish hockey after the men’s team also secured World Cup qualification following their 4-0 win over Wales.

After losing out to Australia, Ireland went into this third-place play off at a qualifying tournament in Chile with a ticket to the World Cup on the line.

The game against Japan remained scoreless after 70 minutes with a shootout needed to determine a winner.

Goalkeeper Elizabeth Murphy produced another brilliant performance for Ireland, while Sarah Hawkshaw, Hannah McLoughlin, and Jessica McMaster also impressed.

Ireland and Japan both scored their opening attempts in the shootout while Hannah McLoughlin scored Ireland’s second and Elizabeth Murphy denied Japan’s second effort.

Emily Kealy was then denied for Ireland before Murphy intervened again with another vital save. Jessica McMaster converted with Murphy providing the decisive save to book Ireland’s place at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.

Ireland will now turn their attention to their remaining FIH Pro League stages in June where they will continue their fight to remain in the competition, followed by their trip to the Netherlands and Belgium for the World Cup.

