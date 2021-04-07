Wretched March results see Ireland slump in latest Fifa world rankings

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND have fallen five places to 47th position in the latest Fifa World Rankings, their lowest position in more than six years.

The updated rankings – which are used to decide seedings for qualifying draws – were published today having taken into account games played in the March international window, during which Ireland lost their two competitive games against Serbia and Luxembourg while drawing a friendly game with Qatar.

Of the top 50 sides in the rankings, only Romania fell further than Ireland. Northern Ireland are a place lower in 48th, with Egypt ranked 46th.

Luxembourg have risen to 96th position, with Serbia in 25th place. Portugal and Azerbaijan, the other two sides in Ireland’s World Cup qualifying group, are ranked fifth and 110th respectively.

The top five are unchanged, with Belgium top ahead of France in second, Brazil third, England fourth and Portugal fifth.

Scotland are up four places to 44th, with Wales moving up a spot to 17th.