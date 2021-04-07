BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 7 April 2021
Advertisement

Wretched March results see Ireland slump in latest Fifa world rankings

Defeats to Serbia and Luxembourg have seen Stephen Kenny’s side fall to 47th place.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 7 Apr 2021, 5:11 PM
34 minutes ago 1,425 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5403062
James Collins despairs during Ireland's loss to Luxembourg.
Image: PA
James Collins despairs during Ireland's loss to Luxembourg.
James Collins despairs during Ireland's loss to Luxembourg.
Image: PA

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND have fallen five places to 47th position in the latest Fifa World Rankings, their lowest position in more than six years. 

The updated rankings – which are used to decide seedings for qualifying draws – were published today having taken into account games played in the March international window, during which Ireland lost their two competitive games against Serbia and Luxembourg while drawing a friendly game with Qatar. 

Of the top 50 sides in the rankings, only Romania fell further than Ireland. Northern Ireland are a place lower in 48th, with Egypt ranked 46th.

Luxembourg have risen to 96th position, with Serbia in 25th place. Portugal and Azerbaijan, the other two sides in Ireland’s World Cup qualifying group, are ranked fifth and 110th respectively. 

The top five are unchanged, with Belgium top ahead of France in second, Brazil third, England fourth and Portugal fifth. 

Scotland are up four places to 44th, with Wales moving up a spot to 17th. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie