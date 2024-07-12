Ireland name side for World U20 semi-final against England

BRIAN GLEESON WILL captain the Ireland team from the back row for Sunday’s World Rugby U20 championship semi-final against England.

With Evan O’Connell ruled out for the remainder of the championship, Gleeson will lead out Willie Faloon’s Ireland team.

Ireland advanced to the semi-finals after their final pool game against Australia was cancelled last Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions.

Both teams were awarded two match points, which resulted in Ireland topping Pool B. Previously Ireland had defeated Italy 55-15 and Georgia 22-16 in their earlier games.

Ben O’Connor, Finn Treacy and Hugo McLaughlin continue in the Ireland back three, with Hugh Gavin and Wilhelm de Klerk named in midfield. Oliver Coffey and Jack Murphy continue their half-back pairing.

In the forwards, Ben Howard, Danny Sheahan and Jacob Boyd pack down in the front row, with Alan Spicer partnering James McKillop in the engine room. Sean Edogbo is at blindside flanker, with Bryn Ward at openside and captain Gleeson completing the starting XV at number eight.

Kick-off on Sunday is 3.30pm in Cape Town, the game can be watched live on RugbyPass TV.

The second semi-final on Sunday sees New Zealand face France at 6pm.

The Ireland Men's U20s team to face England in Sunday's World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final in Cape Town! 🟢#FutureIsGreen — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 12, 2024

Ireland:

15. Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)

14. Finn Treacy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

13. Wilhelm de Klerk (UCD RFC/Leinster)

12. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

11. Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

10. Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

9. Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

1. Ben Howard (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

2. Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

3. Jacob Boyd (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

4. Alan Spicer (UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. James McKillop (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

6. Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC/Munster)

7. Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC/Munster)(captain)

Replacements: