Ireland finish second in WXV1 as England claim back-to-back titles

IRELAND HAVE FINISHED second in the WXV1 table, following England’s defeat of Canada on Sunday.

The Red Roses retained their WXV1 title with a 21-12 win against Canada, a result which confirmed a second-place finish for Scott Bemand’s Ireland following an excellent campaign.

Ireland finished on 10 points, one point clear of Canada, who are second in the world rankings. New Zealand were fourth, with France fifth and the USA in sixth.

Ireland, who played in WXV3 last year, recorded a famous win against New Zealand in their WXV1 opener and were beaten by Canada before signing off with a 26-14 defeat of the USA on Friday.

England’s win in Sunday’s WXV1 decider saw them finish top of the pile on 14 points.

The Canadian hosts put the Red Roses under intense pressure, but the defending champions fought back, extending their winning run to 20 matches with a nine-point victory.

Canada dominated early with a penalty in the opening minutes of the game, but England quickly responded.

Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Bern and Maud Muir put England on the scoreboard with a try each, while Helen Rowland booted three conversions.

Canada took a lead midway through the second term with a penalty conversion but could not keep momentum.

England faced an additional challenge in the second half when full-back Ellie Kildunne was yellow-carded, leaving them a player down.

After a defensive battle between the two sides, Bern retook the lead for England after breaking a Canadian tackle on the try line.

A late try from Aldcroft secured the win.

England have not lost a game since the dramatic 2022 World Cup final loss to New Zealand.