Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ireland's Enya Breen. Travis Prior/INPHO
top two

Ireland finish second in WXV1 as England claim back-to-back titles

Scott Bemand’s side finished on 10 points following wins against New Zealand and the USA, and defeat to Canada.
11.28am, 13 Oct 2024
689
1

IRELAND HAVE FINISHED second in the WXV1 table, following England’s defeat of Canada on Sunday. 

The Red Roses retained their WXV1 title with a 21-12 win against Canada, a result which confirmed a second-place finish for Scott Bemand’s Ireland following an excellent campaign.

Ireland finished on 10 points, one point clear of Canada, who are second in the world rankings. New Zealand were fourth, with France fifth and the USA in sixth.

Ireland, who played in WXV3 last year, recorded a famous win against New Zealand in their WXV1 opener and were beaten by Canada before signing off with a 26-14 defeat of the USA on Friday.

England’s win in Sunday’s WXV1 decider saw them finish top of the pile on 14 points.

The Canadian hosts put the Red Roses under intense pressure, but the defending champions fought back, extending their winning run to 20 matches with a nine-point victory.

Canada dominated early with a penalty in the opening minutes of the game, but England quickly responded.

Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Bern and Maud Muir put England on the scoreboard with a try each, while Helen Rowland booted three conversions.

Canada took a lead midway through the second term with a penalty conversion but could not keep momentum.

England faced an additional challenge in the second half when full-back Ellie Kildunne was yellow-carded, leaving them a player down.

After a defensive battle between the two sides, Bern retook the lead for England after breaking a Canadian tackle on the try line.

A late try from Aldcroft secured the win.

England have not lost a game since the dramatic 2022 World Cup final loss to New Zealand.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie