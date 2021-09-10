Membership : Access or Sign Up
Rain ruins Ireland's second one-day international against Zimbabwe

The inclement weather in Belfast meant the match ended with no result.

Ireland's Andrew McBrine is run-out.
Image: Presseye/Rowland White/INPHO
Image: Presseye/Rowland White/INPHO

ZIMBABWE WERE FRUSTRATED by rain as the second one-day international against Ireland was abandoned on Friday.

The inclement weather in Belfast meant the match ended with no result after Ireland scored 282 for eight from their 50 overs.

William Porterfield top-scored with 67 and Harry Tector smashed 55 from 42 balls before the rain intervened.

Richard Ngarava was the pick of Zimbabwe’s bowlers with figures of 3-52 from nine overs.

Zimbabwe were denied a chance to start their run chase as the heavy showers took hold.

They lead the three-match series 1-0 after their 38-run success in Wednesday’s opener.

The tourists have a chance to win the series with a victory in the final game on Monday.

