Ireland's Alex Dunne earns provisional second place finish in Silverstone F2 Feature Race

IRELAND’S ALEX Dunne has earned a provisional second-place finish in the Formula 2 Feature Race at Silverstone today.

The event was won by Jak Crawford, who is currently second in the overall Formula 2 Drivers’ Championship standings, one place above Dunne.

A tense climax saw Dunne reduce Crawford’s lead to half a second, and the Irishman even briefly led while his rival made a mandatory pit stop, but the American ultimately narrowly prevailed, and Britain’s Luke Browning completed the top three.

Dutch driver Richard Verschoor, who leads the overall standings, finished seventh today.

It was an improvement for the Offaly native, who was forced to retire from the Silverstone Sprint Race on Saturday.

Today’s action continued an eventful few weeks for the Rodin Motorsport driver.

Last week, Dunne impressed on his Formula 1 debut, standing in for McLaren’s Lando Norris during practice at the Austrian Grand Prix and finishing fourth.

The 19-year-old described becoming the first Irishman in 22 years to achieve this feat as “the best day of my life”.