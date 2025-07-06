Advertisement
More Stories
Alex Dunne (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
Freerunner up

Ireland's Alex Dunne earns provisional second place finish in Silverstone F2 Feature Race

The event was won by American Jak Crawford.
1.22pm, 6 Jul 2025

IRELAND’S ALEX Dunne has earned a provisional second-place finish in the Formula 2 Feature Race at Silverstone today.

The event was won by Jak Crawford, who is currently second in the overall Formula 2 Drivers’ Championship standings, one place above Dunne.

A tense climax saw Dunne reduce Crawford’s lead to half a second, and the Irishman even briefly led while his rival made a mandatory pit stop, but the American ultimately narrowly prevailed, and Britain’s Luke Browning completed the top three.

Dutch driver Richard Verschoor, who leads the overall standings, finished seventh today.

It was an improvement for the Offaly native, who was forced to retire from the Silverstone Sprint Race on Saturday.

Today’s action continued an eventful few weeks for the Rodin Motorsport driver.

Last week, Dunne impressed on his Formula 1 debut, standing in for McLaren’s Lando Norris during practice at the Austrian Grand Prix and finishing fourth.

The 19-year-old described becoming the first Irishman in 22 years to achieve this feat as “the best day of my life”.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie