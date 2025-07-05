Alex Dunne slips to fourth place in F2 standings after Silverstone puncture

ALEX DUNNE SLIPPED from second to fourth place in the Formula 2 Drivers’ Championship after he was forced to retire from the Silverstone Sprint Race today.

A collision with Gabriele Mini on lap eight led to Dunne suffering a puncture when he was in a tie for 11th place.

The Offaly native made his debut in Formula One when he stood in for McLaren’s Lando Norris during practice at the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend.

Leonardo Fornaroli dominated the sprint earlier today and jumps to second in the overall standings on 96 points – six clear of Dunne – but it is Richard Verschoor who continues to lead the way out in front in the Drivers’ Championship with 115 points.

Advertisement

The Silverstone Feature Race takes place tomorrow from 11:05am.