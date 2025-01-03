Ireland's Liam Scales criticised for 'one of his worst performances'

IRELAND AND Celtic defender Liam Scales has been criticised for his performance against Rangers in Thursday’s Old Firm derby.

The ex-Shamrock Rovers centre-back was at fault for the opening goal in the 3-0 loss, giving the ball away in the build-up, and former Gers player-turned-pundit Kris Boyd suggested it was a bad day overall for the Wicklow native.

“I think this was the start of it,” Boyd said on the first goal by Ianis Hagi.

Advertisement

“Liam Scales, I think he had one of his worst performances in a Celtic jersey and that was the start of it there.

“That [goal] kind of set the tone. Rangers were on the front foot asking questions. Celtic really struggled to deal with Rangers, especially in attacking areas today.”

Scales has generally exceeded expectations since breaking into the Celtic side at the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign, having initially looked to be on his way out of the club after being sent on loan to Aberdeen the season before.

The 26-year-old has made over 80 appearances for the Bhoys, starring in the Champions League group stages in addition to winning two league titles, two Scottish League Cups and the Scottish Cup in that period.

However, he had some difficult moments this season, with US international Auston Trusty sometimes preferred at centre-back and the Irishman missing out on some big Champions League games.

Scales appeared to win his place back in the starting XI, after impressing off the bench during last month’s League Cup final defeat of Rangers.

Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson will be hoping Scales, first choice for his country at centre-back of late, continues to get plenty of time ahead of some crucial World Cup qualifiers later this year.

Celtic remain top of the Scottish Premiership table, 11 points clear of their Glasgow rivals, following their first league defeat of the season.