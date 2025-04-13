Ireland's World Cup qualification dream dies after heartbreaking loss to Bangladesh

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S cricket team are out of World Cup qualifying contention after another heartbreaking defeat, this time to Bangladesh.

Three close losses in three matches will leave Ed Joyce’s side wondering where things have gone wrong in the Women’s ODI World Cup qualifiers.

After looking like they would win their first match of the tournament for much of the contest, Ireland were once again left to rue dropped chances as Bangladesh came back from 95-5 to chase down 235 with more than an over to spare.

The Girls In Green needed to win to keep their qualification hopes alive, with just the top two teams from the six-team tournament progressing to the World Cup in India later this year. But instead, they are left to wonder what might have been.

Batting first for the first time in the tournament, Ireland’s batters applied themselves throughout and would have been happy at the end of the powerplay at 40-1. Sarah Forbes (4) was the only batter out at that point, unluckily run out at the non-striker’s end.

Captain Gaby Lewis (24) and Amy Hunter (33) were the next to go but the fourth wicket partnership of 72 between Orla Prendergast (41) and Laura Delany (63) set the team up to set an imposing target. Once those two were out, though, Ireland were not able to accelerate in the final 10 overs, eventually reaching a defendable 235-8.

A good start is half the job and Ireland got the best start with early wickets from Prendergast (2-14) who took a wicket in the first and fifth overs to see Bangladesh just 3-2 after five in the chase. The second wicket was a stunning catch by Cara Murray that saw the legspinner diving to her left in slip and hang on to a screamer.

The rebuild for Bangladesh, as it so often does, came from their captain, Nigar Sultana Joty (51) but when she was adjudged caught behind off the bowling of Jane Maguire (1-43) with the score on 94-5, Ireland were very much on top. Enter all-rounder Ritu Moni. The middle order batter chose the perfect time to bring up her maiden international century as her 67 from just 61 deliveries handed Ireland a third straight defeat.

It was a game that Ireland could have, and should have won, but dropped chances meant that Bangladesh were offered a lifeline that they duly took as Moni hoisted the fourth ball of the penultimate over for six. It was the only maximum of a game that kept you glued to your seat from beginning to end. A performance that saw a lot of positives for Joyce’s charges eventually ended up in heartbreak once more.

Ireland’s next game is against Thailand on Tuesday at the earlier start time of 5.30am Irish time.

Bangladesh v Ireland – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Ireland 235 for eight 50 overs (Laura Delany 63, Orla Prendergast 41; Rabeya Khan 3/39, Fahima Khatun 2/50)

Bangladesh 240 for eight in 48.4 overs (Ritu Moni 67 not out, Nigar Sultana 51; Orla Prendergast 2/14, Arlene Kelly 2/53)

Result: Bangladesh won by two wickets.

- Report courtesy of Cricket Ireland