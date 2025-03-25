Noonan's hunger, Mustaki's story and Clancy Cooney-Cross: Ireland's returning faces

Saoirse Noonan

Saoirse Noonan has been in outstanding form for Celtic in recent times, with her continued Ireland absence puzzling. But the Cork striker is back in the international squad for the first time since 2023.

Noonan last played for the Girls In Green in the 2023 World Cup warm-up game against Zambia. She didn’t make Vera Pauw’s final squad for Australia, but was called up throughout Eileen Gleeson’s interim reign that Autumn.

The 25-year-old didn’t feature in those Nations League games, and was repeatedly omitted by Gleeson from there.

Noonan was again marked absent as Carla Ward named her first squad last month, but gets the nod for the upcoming double-header against Greece.

“I had a conversation with her actually,” said Ward this morning. “That first squad, very short period of time, you select certainly what you know. I think in the period between the last camp and this camp, I’ve watched more fringe players and more players that I don’t know anything about.

“I know a little bit about Saoirse, but I like what I see. She knows where the back of the net is. We had 27 shots on goal against Slovenia, I think that’s probably where you wish you had a Saoirse Noonan in and around the box. (She) deserves it.”

Advertisement

The head coach hailed Noonan’s attitude and how “humble” she has been despite being overlooked of late.

“What I will say is the conversations I’ve had with her, what an unbelievable human being. Wants to learn, wants to be better, so passionate about the opportunity to represent her country again.

“She actually reached out to say, ‘How do I close the gap to get myself back in the international set-up?’ and I love that. We need more of that, real hunger and desire to want to represent your country. I loved it. It was a really good conversation. She’s a really, really fascinating young lady. Delighted, and can’t wait to work with her.”

With no other Irish forwards scoring prolifically, Noonan will now look to add to her four caps and single international goal.

Aoibheann Clancy

Aoibheann Clancy (20) after her Ireland debut in 2022. Juan Luis Recio / INPHO Juan Luis Recio / INPHO / INPHO

Clancy is among two Women’s Premier Division players in the squad for Greece, along with Ruesha Littlejohn following her recent move to Shamrock Rovers.

The Shelbourne midfielder was previously in squads under Pauw, winning her only cap in a November 2022 friendly against Morocco.

Clancy was 19 at the time and playing for Wexford. The Limerick native moved to Shels in January, and has made a superb start to the season.

She has really caught Ward’s eye, with the manager likening her to Arsenal and Australia star Kyra Cooney-Cross.

“I really like her. I watched her at the President’s Cup — some of the stuff she did with the ball. She reminded me a little bit of a Kyra Cooney-Cross at Arsenal in the way that she glides around the pitch. I think she wears the same boots as her as well, by the way!”

“Alan (Mahon, assistant head coach) was going to the game the following week and I said ‘I won’t tell you which players, there were three that stood out.’ He called me at half time, he said, ‘Aoibheann Clancy’s a player.’ Our analysts went to the following game, and said the same thing.

“She’s been brilliant. I went down to Shelbourne training last night to tell her and safe to say she was very surprised. She’s got something, she really has. She’s a talented young player.”

Chloe Mustaki

Chloe Mustaki returns to the fold. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Like Noonan, Mustaki returns to the fold for the first time since the 2023 Nations League campaign. The Bristol City defender featured in squads that Autumn and made two substitute appearances, after being overlooked for game time at the World Cup.

Mustaki’s caps tally of eight really should be higher, but for a torrid time with injuries in recent years. The 29-year-old tore her ACL on the eve of a potential international senior debut in March 2020, and went through a particularly long, arduous road back.

Her Ireland bow finally arrived almost two years later, but a string of setbacks have interrupted a consistent run in the green jersey. She has been a regular fixture for Bristol since returning from a hip injury in November, and now gets her chance under Ward.

Related Reads 'This could be difficult at the start, messy in the middle and beautiful at the end' Shelbourne's Clancy called up and Noonan returns as Ireland squad named for Greece

Mustaki’s journey is remarkable, really. She stared death in the eye at the age of 19 when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma — a type of blood cancer — making a full recovery after intensive treatment. Shortly before her diagnosis, she captained the Ireland U19s at the 2014 European Championships.

“Fascinating story,” said Ward. “One that I didn’t know the full depth of until yesterday. I knew elements obviously and I knew a little bit about Chloe from what you see in the media but then you really deep dive into her as a human being and what she’s faced.

“Look, I picked her solely on her footballing ability. I think she’s come back in tremendous form for Bristol in an area that we need more depth. She’s fully deserving of it.”

Mustaki is a welcome left-sided defensive option, joining Katie McCabe and Megan Campbell as Izzy Atkinson drops out of the squad. Ireland lacked in that department last month, with Aoife Mannion switching to left-back as Ward experimented in the first half of a shocking 4-0 defeat to Slovenia.