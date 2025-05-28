Ireland's Robbie Brady signs new one-year deal at Preston

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Robbie Brady has signed a new one-year contract at Preston North End.

The 33-year-old played in 29 of the club’s 46 Championship matches in the 2024-25 campaign as they avoided relegation to finish 20th in the table.

The Dubliner, whose deal includes the option of an additional year, has made 100 appearances for the Lilywhites since signing from Bournemouth in July 2022 after a successful trial.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” Brady said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far, and I’m looking forward to another season ahead.

“The manager’s been honest with me since the minute he came in, and I think we’ve got on since. It’s been brilliant for me to be able to go back and forward with the manager like that.

“I know he has trust in me, and from chats I’ve had with him, he gives me the confidence that I need to be able to perform.”

Brady registered four Championship assists this season and also won the club’s goal-of-the-season award for a stunning free kick in the 3-0 FA Cup fifth-round win against former side Burnley.

The former Man United youngster has 10 goals in 70 Ireland caps and will be hoping to add to his international tally in next month’s friendlies against Senegal and Luxembourg.

“Getting Robbie signed up for next season is great news for us,” manager Paul Heckingbottom added.

“I think his quality’s there for all to see. He’s got a great delivery with his left foot, he’s a player who can do a number of different jobs for us, as we saw last season, and he’s got real fight in his game.

“He’s someone who can really impact matches. He’s a big part of things behind the scenes, too, so we’re really pleased he’ll be here again next season.”