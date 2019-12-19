This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 19 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

IRFU state that they have no interest in buying FAI's share of Aviva Stadium

The FAI could considerably ease their debt if they sell off their share of the Lansdowne Road venue.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 5:00 PM
56 minutes ago 3,173 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/4941914
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE IRISH RUGBY Football Union (IRFU) has this afternoon stated categorically that they have no interest in buying the FAI’s share of the Aviva Stadium to become outright owners.

The possibility of rugby’s governing body buying out their fellow owners of the Lansdowne Road venue arose in recent days as the full extent of the FAI’s financial situation was made clear.

However, the IRFU – who are due to resume as outright owners by 2070 anyway – today insist that they have no interest in buying the remaining 42.5% share after chief executive Philip Browne met with the Department of Transport Tourism and Sport. 

“We met with department officials today to discuss the operations of New Stadium DAC (Aviva Stadium), which is a joint venture of the IRFU and the FAI,” read a short statement from the IRFU that promises to continue working with the Department of Tourism Transport and Sport in relation to the stadium.

In a note below, the Union add:

“The IRFU confirms that it does not have an interest in acquiring the FAI’s share in the Aviva Stadium. 

“The IRFU’s investment program is centered firmly on the development of rugby at all levels and all available funds are fully committed to that program.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie