IRFU state that they have no interest in buying FAI's share of Aviva Stadium

THE IRISH RUGBY Football Union (IRFU) has this afternoon stated categorically that they have no interest in buying the FAI’s share of the Aviva Stadium to become outright owners.

The possibility of rugby’s governing body buying out their fellow owners of the Lansdowne Road venue arose in recent days as the full extent of the FAI’s financial situation was made clear.

However, the IRFU – who are due to resume as outright owners by 2070 anyway – today insist that they have no interest in buying the remaining 42.5% share after chief executive Philip Browne met with the Department of Transport Tourism and Sport.

“We met with department officials today to discuss the operations of New Stadium DAC (Aviva Stadium), which is a joint venture of the IRFU and the FAI,” read a short statement from the IRFU that promises to continue working with the Department of Tourism Transport and Sport in relation to the stadium.

In a note below, the Union add:

“The IRFU confirms that it does not have an interest in acquiring the FAI’s share in the Aviva Stadium.

“The IRFU’s investment program is centered firmly on the development of rugby at all levels and all available funds are fully committed to that program.”