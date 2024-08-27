IRFU announce 37 central contracts across women's 15s and Sevens squads

THE IRFU HAS announced central contracts for 37 players across the women’s high performance programme, as the Ireland 15s and Sevens squads prepare for the 2024/25 season.

Ireland women’s 15s are four weeks away from a return to action as they host Australia at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, 14 September, before Scott Bemand’s side travel to Vancouver for their WXV1 campaign later in the autumn.

Advertisement

Coming off the back of their debut appearance at the Olympic Games, Ireland’s Sevens will return to pre-season training at the IRFU High Performance Centre in mid-September as preparations begin for the start of the new HSBC SVNS series campaign, which gets going in Dubai in November.

Bemand’s side face a busy season ahead, starting with the visit of Australia to Belfast and the three-match WXV1 campaign in Vancouver, before the return of the Six Nations in March and then the World Cup in England, which starts in late August next year.

Head of women’s performance and pathways, Gillian McDarby, said: “We are delighted to confirm the roll out of 37 centralised contracts for women’s players for an exciting season ahead for our Ireland XVs and Sevens squads.

“As we continue to create sustainable pathways and develop competition structures, it is pleasing to see a number of young players from our Ireland underage teams step up and be rewarded with senior contracts within our high performance programme at the IRFU high performance centre.”

The first IRFU central contracts for women’s rugby were introduced in 2022 and at the time payment ranged from €15,000 to €30,000 per season, while players getting additional bonuses for match appearances, wins, and tournament fees.

Contracted players – 2024/25 season:

Kathy Baker, Natasja Behan, Claire Boles, Ellen Boylan, Enya Breen, Megan Burns, Ruth Campbell, Hannah Clarke, Katie Corrigan, Aoife Dalton, Méabh Deely, Linda Djougang, Vicky Elmes Kinlan, Kate Farrell McCabe, Alanna Fitzpatrick, Stacey Flood, Nicole Fowley, Clare Gorman, Katie Heffernan, Eve Higgins, Brittany Hogan, Erin King, Lucinda Kinghan, Emily Lane, Amy Larn, Anna McGann, Sadhbh McGrath, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Deirbhile Nic a Bháird, Dannah O’Brien, Robyn O’Connor, Niamh O’Dowd, Béibhinn Parsons, Aoibheann Reilly, Fiona Tuite, Aoife Wafer, Katie Whelan.