This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 26 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's sevens teams move into new IRFU high-performance facility

The new multi-million Euro training centre features three outdoor pitches as well as a three-quarter length indoor pitch.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 26 Jun 2019, 4:59 PM
6 minutes ago 142 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4698529

THE IRISH MEN’S and women’s sevens teams have centralised their training programmes by moving into the IRFU’s new high-performance facility at the Sport Ireland Campus in Abbotstown.

The IRFU has invested €6 million in the new facility, which was last week opened as part of phase two of the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena. 

A view of the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena The indoor pitch at the Sport Ireland Campus. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Previously based at the IRFU sevens headquarters on Lansdowne Road, both the men’s and women’s squads will avail of the three outdoor pitches, a three-quarter length indoor pitch, medical rooms and state-of-the-art strength and conditioning facilities on campus.

As well as the sevens athletes, the campus will be home to IRFU support staff working across the sevens and women’s programmes on a full-time basis.

The facility will play an important part in the continued development of the sevens squads, with the men having recently qualified for the World Sevens Series circuit for next season, while both are bidding to reach the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“We are delighted to see our sevens team move into these world-class facilities at the Sport Ireland Campus,” IRFU chief executive Philip Browne said.

“The entire campus will only benefit sport in the long term and I must commend and thank the government and Sport Ireland for the vision and determination that has made it a reality.

“The IRFU has invested over six million euro in fitting out the facility to the specifications we need.

“This is an important period in the development of our high-performance teams, with the sevens squads seeking qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020. Competition for places is high, but this new home will ensure the teams’ preparation will be the best it can be.”

Source: Irish Rugby TV/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie