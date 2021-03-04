IRFU backing O'Mahony and Sexton to keep delivering at Test level

PETER O’MAHONY’S MOST recent act on the pitch for Ireland was one to forget, but the decision-makers in the IRFU clearly haven’t forgotten all the good bits that came before that.

And in the case of Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, the union evidently believe he is not finished at the age of 35.

The IRFU are backing Sexton and O’Mahony to continue to produce performances at Test level on into next season at least, and for two in the case of O’Mahony.

The Cork man’s new two-year deal extension is very good news for Munster. Their captain and back row star won’t be departing, while he remains on a central contract rather than bouncing back onto the province’s budget. The same applies to Sexton with Leinster, who won’t have to foot the bill for his one-year extension.

The IRFU’s statement on O’Mahony’s new deal underlined performance director David Nucifora’s pleasure at re-signing “one of the senior leaders in the national squad” and highlighted that the Cork man “is a competitor and passionate about playing for both Ireland and Munster.”

No one can argue about O’Mahony’s passion for his job, but some will argue about whether the IRFU have made a sound decision in retaining O’Mahony on a two-year central contract.

Some will suggest that Irish rugby should have allowed him to move on and push forward with the young guns, players who have looked good in Pro14 games.

Nucifora would point out that many of those players still have a huge amount to prove and don’t have a bank of high-quality performances against some of the best teams in the world behind them.

Sexton was back for Ireland last weekend in Rome. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Ireland boss Andy Farrell would also point out that O’Mahony was one of his best players in 2020, responding to being dropped for the opening game of the Farrell era in impressive fashion.

But for his current suspension, it seems highly likely that O’Mahony would be starting the upcoming games against Scotland and England, most likely in the number seven shirt. In short, the 31-year-old entered these latest negotiations as the Munster captain and a starter for Ireland, so a two-year deal isn’t a surprise.

Throughout his career, O’Mahony has been able to respond strongly when his back has been against the wall. The competitiveness and relentlessness of mindset is something O’Mahony shares with Sexton.

The out-half’s one-year central deal raised some eyebrows too, with a section of Ireland supporters feeling the out-half’s time at the top is drawing to a close and that Farrell needs to rapidly start the process of moving on.

Joey Carbery – top of the list in the IRFU’s succession planning at out-half – is now back in action and while he needs time and patience, it would be a shock if he is not starting games at out-half for Ireland in the next year. Harry Byrne, who Farrell rates as having high potential, also needs to get a taste for Test rugby.

But we know Sexton won’t be giving up his status as first-choice without a characteristic fight. He will see Ireland’s next two games against the Scots and English as another opportunity to underline that he is the best out-half in the country.

The 2023 World Cup looms large in the background and Sexton himself has voiced doubts as to whether he will still be around for it at the age of 38, meaning Farrell does need to ensure Carbery, Byrne and whoever else he proceeds with are ready for the task in France.

For now, Sexton is still the Ireland captain and it will be intriguing to see how that part of the puzzle develops over the next year. It would be no surprise if Sexton was privately determined to maintain his leadership role and earn another contract extension next season, perhaps even taking him to the World Cup.

In handing Sexton and O’Mahony central contracts – which are reserved for players who will play a big part with Ireland – the IRFU are backing both men to keep delivering at Test level under Farrell, who will obviously have conveyed his plans to Nucifora.

The deals will draw criticism in some quarters, though that is only likely to spur Sexton and O’Mahony on again.

