Ireland’s Kate O’Connor competing in the Javelin throw. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
taking shape

Five more Irish athletes confirmed for Paris Olympics

However, Thomas Barr, Sophie Becker and Jodie McCann face an anxious wait until 7 July to learn their fate.
7.02pm, 2 Jul 2024
FIVE MORE MEMBERS of Team Ireland for this summer’s Olympics have been confirmed as the road to Paris nears its conclusion.

Luke McCann and Cathal Doyle have both qualified for the 1,500 metres by virtue of their rankings, along with 20-year-old Nicola Tuthill in the hammer throw and Eric Favours in shot put.

nicola-tuthill Ireland’s Nicola Tuthill. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Kate O’Connor, from St. Gerards A.C in Dundalk, will compete in the heptathlon.

Three Irish competitors outside the qualification places at present in individual disciplines are Thomas Barr (400m hurdles), Sophie Becker (400 metres) and Jodie McCann (5,000 metres).

thomas-barr Thomas Barr in action. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

That trio must wait until 7 July to learn their fate as they require withdrawals from those events.

Author
David Sneyd
