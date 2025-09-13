'I thought I was going to pass out' - heartbreak for Irish relay team in Tokyo

THERE WAS HEARTBREAK for Team Ireland at the World Athletics Championships overnight in Japan.

A huge disappointment for the Mixed 4x400m relay team was the stand out event after the success and progress in this discipline in recent years. With Sharlene Mawdsley running the final leg, they finished sixth and failed to make the final.

Mawdsley was left with a lot of work to do in the closing leg and just could not close the gap.

“I haven’t ran it for quite some time, so it was good to get it into my legs today,” she said afterwards.

“Obviously, it was very hard. I thought I was going to pass out afterwards.

“But it was a learning experience. I guess you can’t have an off-day in the World Championships and that’s clearly what we had.

“It’s our own fault, we made mistakes in the race.”

Jack Raftery passes the baton to Sophie Becker. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Jack Raftery said, “We are collectively disappointed. We set such high standards for ourselves last year, winning in Rome, winning in Paris that we expect to be in the final every time we come to a big championships.”

Sophie Becker was similarly crestfallen, though was trying to take the positives of the extra recovery before her individual event the following day.

“I was thinking and hoping that we would be doing the same again in a few hours for the final but it wasn’t to be,” she said.

Conor Kelly of Finn Valley AC was making his world championships debut and said afterwards, “Yeah, it’s been good. Or it’s not been good. Today was not a good day, but that’s how it goes.”

Prior to that, Oisin Lane of Mullingar Harriers placed 28th in the final of the Men’s 35km Race Walk.

Oisin Lane. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

In serious heat, Lane suffered throughout and said afterwards, “The last 10km, I was just trying to finish. I wasn’t thinking about positions or anything like that. So very tough, the humidity out there.”

Asked about his strategy, he answered, “The race strategy was to go out relatively easy, just at tour pace. At that, I felt I was moving nicely and at around 25km I felt everything blew up at once.”

Elsewhere, there was further disappointment for Eric Favors, who competed in the Men’s Shot Put but failed to qualify out of Group A.

Eric Favors. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

“Kinda upset, not gonna lie. Really haven’t had much of a chance to process everything. My preparation, everything felt fine, but I just couldn’t do it on the day,” after he threw a top distance of 19.19.